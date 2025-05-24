Willie Peters calls for Hull KR improvement despite win over Warrington Wolves

Willie Peters felt his Hull KR team needed to dig deep to beat Warrington Wolves in their Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal on Friday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Super League leaders triumphed 31-12 to land a psychological blow on the Wolves a fortnight before their Wembley date.

Yet despite scoring five tries in the first hour at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Rovers led only by two scores at 24-12 as Warrington rallied and Peters was relieved to hang on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Warrington didn’t go away, they kept going,” said Peters, whose side are now four points clear at the top of the table.

“If they’d got a try late it would have got pretty scary. We knew they wouldn’t give up.

“They had a lot of experienced players out but they certainly showed up for 80 (minutes).

“There are things to work on. We weren’t perfect – far from it. We certainly need to improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies and Mikey Lewis crossed in a dominant first-half display from the Robins before Joe Burgess and Tyrone May added to the lead.

Mikey Lewis celebrates his try at Warrington. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Yet with Arthur Mourgue missing three conversions, Daniel Russell and Josh Thewlis kept a patched-up Warrington in the contest until Davies claimed a second late on. Lewis added a drop goal in the closing seconds.

Peters said: “There is a lot to like about what we did but I am fully aware in two weeks’ time they are going to have a completely different team out.”

Warrington coach Sam Burgess was pleased with his side’s effort given the absence of several stars including half-backs George Williams and Marc Sneyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess said: “I’m really proud of the team. I thought we were in the game for a long period.

Warrington are grappling with injury issues ahead of the Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“We scored a couple of tries and had a couple of one-on-one misses. We gave ourselves a bit too much to do but the effort was outstanding.

“They’ve got some great players and they caused us a bit of trouble. I thought we won parts of the game but the scoreboard is the most important thing.

“They are a hard team to break down regardless and we were missing so many creative players, so it was always going to be hard to score points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were close a few times and had plenty of ball down there. It wasn’t our night but the effort was there and that sets us up really well for the next couple of weeks.