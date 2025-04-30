Willie Peters cautious about Hull KR's progress ahead of key tests

Willie Peters admits Hull KR still have questions to answer despite their near faultless start to the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins lead the way in Super League ahead of Magic Weekend, with the only blemish on their record a late defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Rovers appear to have found another level since losing to Wigan in last year's Grand Final but Peters will reserve judgment until his side have negotiated a St James' Park clash with Salford Red Devils and next week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll let you know after these next two games," said the KR boss.

"We've got a game this week which is a different challenge. We're playing against a team that will be playing carefree and I'm interested to see how we handle that.

"Then the week after we've got a cup semi-final. We'll be going in as favourites because Wigan are not in the competition, so how are we going to handle that?

"We'll worry about that next week. There are a few things to be answered – and the most important one is this weekend and how we handle Salford, who can be a dangerous team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win over the beleaguered Red Devils on Saturday would mark a full year since Rovers last lost a game in 80 minutes to anyone other than Wigan.

Hull KR continued their strong start with a win at Leeds last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Aside from a golden-point defeat to Catalans last July, Peters' side have suffered just four losses in that time – all at the hands of the Warriors.

The record only reinforces the belief that the Robins are Wigan's biggest challengers but Peters knows it will count for little if they fall short when it matters most.

"I don't think it means too much," said the Australian.

"I'm not being disrespectful because we want to keep winning games but it doesn't matter too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Rowley has struggled for numbers since the start of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've got to keep working away and stay grounded. That's the most important thing because you can get carried away.

"There are some good teams in this competition and last week (against Leeds Rhinos) was a perfect example of what can happen if you're not on. We needed to find something in that last 20 minutes and need to get better from that.

"We're going along okay and are sitting in a really strong position but we also know what's ahead as well."

Rovers could be forgiven for having one eye on the cup as they prepare to face a Salford outfit vastly different from the team that finished fourth last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Burgess remains sidelined this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

However, Peters looks set to resist the temptation to rest players with the semi-final in mind.

"We'll definitely be going with a strong squad," said Peters, who is without Kelepi Tanginoa due to a concussion sustained at Headingley.

"The wingers aren't back. The specialist wants to give Joe (Burgess) one more week. Tom (Davies) possibly could play but we don't want him to do any further damage to it. We want to get him right so he'll have another week off.