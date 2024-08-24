Willie Peters delivers clear message as Hull KR told to enjoy 'little wins' and move on
The rampant Robins were irrepressible on Saturday afternoon as they ran in eight tries to claim a club-record seventh consecutive Super League victory and a first in Saints' backyard since 2013.
The hugely impressive 42-6 success left Rovers four games away from winning the League Leaders' Shield for the first time but Peters continues to stress that they have not achieved anything yet.
"There's plenty of rugby to go so we're not getting ahead of ourselves, that's for sure," said Peters, whose team have not lost in 80 minutes since mid-May.
"You enjoy wins away against St Helens. Obviously it's been a while and everyone knows about that.
"You've got to enjoy the little wins along the way but we're certainly not getting carried away."
KR ended the game as a contest inside the opening quarter thanks to four tries, with two coming while St Helens centre Waqa Blake was in the sin bin.
Winger Joe Burgess went on to complete his hat-trick and added another for good measure to compound the woes of the depleted Saints.
"I'm really happy with it," said Peters.
"We obviously know Saints are going through a lot at the moment in terms of injuries so they played a lot of younger players. Credit to them – they didn't stop trying and George Whitby got a try for them.
"You've got to play what's in front of you and it shows signs of maturity and growth as a team that we can play like that.
"We beat them to the punch and put our foot on the pedal and kept it there which is pleasing."
Rovers were given a late scare when Tyrone May had to leave the field after taking a blow to the head in a challenge that resulted in a red card for Saints winger Tommy Makinson.
However, Peters reported that the half-back had no ill effects as he savoured a man-of-the-match display.
"He's happy with the medal around his neck so he's ok," said Peters, whose side host Salford Red Devils on Friday. "He came off but he's fine.
"I'll get an injury report but there are no other concerns. I took Mini (Elliot Minchella) off because he plays big minutes. James Batchelor the same. I'm hoping everyone got through okay."
