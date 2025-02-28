Willie Peters encouraged by early-season form as Hull KR demonstrate squad depth

Willie Peters believes Hull KR are in good shape after demonstrating their squad depth in Thursday's 42-0 rout of Salford Red Devils.

Rovers were among Super League's healthiest clubs in 2024 on their way to a maiden Grand Final appearance but they have faced adversity in the early stages of this season.

After going into the game against Salford without first-choice halves Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May, Peters' side were stretched to their limit following the loss of Niall Evalds, Rhyse Martin and Elliot Minchella to injury.

That they passed the test with flying colours to make it three wins from three games is a feather in KR's cap at the start of a long season.

"We're massive on connection and that togetherness as a group – and they certainly showed that," said Rovers boss Peters.

"Clubs talk all the time about that 'next man up' mentality and I think we're showing that we're a group that can do that.

"To lose your two halves and still be able to put 42 points on Salford is pleasing."

Stand-in half-back Danny Richardson underlined his value to the Robins with a fine performance behind a dominant pack and six goals from seven attempts.

Utility back Jack Broadbent marked his 100th career appearance with a try and back-rower Kelepi Tanginoa put forward a strong case for more game time.

"I'm really, really happy with our performance," said Peters, who revealed that Dean Hadley and Bill Leyland missed the captain's run due to illness to compound KR's issues.

"We want to chase zeroes so to be able to do it against Salford who ask a lot of questions is great for the players. They worked hard.

"We had a lot of adversity. Any team losing their first-choice halves is going to create a little bit of chaos.

"We lost Niall early in the game and Rhyse Martin not long after that. Joe Burgess at half-time was a possibility of coming off but he toughed it out and Elliot came off with hamstring tightness.

"Our middles had to play massive minutes and were exceptional. Jez Litten was outstanding as well and our halves did a great job."

Rovers face their toughest test yet next Friday when they travel to St Helens, who will put their perfect record on the line against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

The early indications are that Trinity will be a tough nut to crack on their return to Super League after they backed up an impressive win at Leeds Rhinos with a strong performance in a narrow loss to Hull KR.

There were question marks over the Robins following unconvincing wins against Castleford Tigers and Wakefield but Peters has been encouraged by his side's response to adversity in the opening rounds.

"The first game against Cas, if he (Tex Hoy) kicks the goal we probably lose that game," said Peters. "But we found a way to stay in it.

"It was the same in the Wakefield game as well. I thought we were in control in that game, until the back end of the game when they scored that try and went the full length of the field.

"That was a tight game and you want to win those games. People are naturally going to say 'They're not where they were' but I was really comfortable and happy to win those first two.