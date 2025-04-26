Willie Peters hails Hull KR's resilience as Brad Arthur laments Leeds Rhinos' lack of killer instinct

Willie Peters hailed Hull KR's powers of recovery after watching his side pick themselves up off the canvas to claim an unlikely 20-14 victory at Leeds Rhinos.

The Robins appeared on course for their second defeat of the year when they lost Jesse Sue to a contentious red card and trailed 14-6 with 14 minutes remaining.

However, Rovers dug deep to score three late tries against their shellshocked hosts, who saw captain Ash Handley controversially sent off in the closing stages of a breathless contest.

Peters felt Sue's dismissal midway through the second half brought the best out of his team.

"We knew Leeds were going to be a tough team, a physical team," said Peters, who lost Kelepi Tanginoa to a head injury that rules the back-rower out of the Magic Weekend clash with Salford Red Devils.

"They dominated a lot of that game but credit to our team – they're a tough team. Our players are tough, connected and you have to be that to get through and win that game.

"We went down to 12 men and found a way to connect. I like how our spine connected. I thought that was the best they've connected with each other.

"Our attack was off for large parts of that game until we went down to 12 men. Then our halves teamed up together and we caused a few problems."

Hull KR demonstrated their powers of recovery against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jack Broadbent, who was filling in on the flank in the absence of first-choice wingers Tom Davies and Joe Burgess, scored two tries against his boyhood club, while makeshift centre James Batchelor also went over late on.

However, Man of Steel Mikey Lewis proved to be the match-winner for the Robins after producing a moment of magic when his side needed it, putting Broadbent into space with a pinpoint pass before racing through in support to complete a thrilling comeback.

"I'm really pleased with that," added Peters, whose side remain top following an eighth win in nine matches.

"The best halves in the competition and in the NRL find a way to get in the game in key moments.

Leeds celebrate Ash Handley's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a stepping stone for Mikey and shows his growth as a player – to be able to kick that 40/20 and score that try after setting it up first.

"It was a big play and a key moment in the game."

Leeds played a full part in an engrossing encounter that was in the balance until the final hooter.

Brad Arthur's team overcame an inauspicious start – losing Jack Sinfield to a yellow card and Ryan Hall to injury in the early stages – to take a firm grip on the contest thanks to tries from Handley and Riley Lumb, only to run out of steam late on.

Ryan Hall sustained a concerning injury during the game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm extremely proud of the performance and the effort," said Arthur, who is awaiting scan results on the ankle problem that cut short Hall's reunion with his former club.

"We showed a fair bit of resilience. We fought back really well and got ourselves into a good, strong position.

"Fundamentally the team knows how we want to play and are putting ourselves into positions where we can win every game. Now we’ve got to learn how to close the game out and how we win it with 15 minutes to go.

"We did it a few weeks ago at Warrington. We're just not quite at that level yet. If we want to be a real threat in this competition, we've got to be able to close out those games.

"That's my job. Now we're putting ourselves in a position to win, it's teaching them how we win that.