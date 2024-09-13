Willie Peters hails season's best after Hull KR overcome adversity to dispatch Leigh Leopards

Willie Peters has expressed his pride after seeing Hull KR return to their defensive best in a 24-0 win at Leigh Leopards.

The Robins produced a strong performance against Wigan Warriors last week, only to pay the price for two yellow cards on their way to a 24-20 defeat.

Rovers responded in perfect fashion on their return to the north west with a shutout of Super League's form side despite losing full-back Niall Evalds to a first-half concussion.

"It will be close to our best performance of the year," said Peters, who was also without Jai Whitbread and Kelepi Tanginoa.

"The reason I say that is off the back of what the players went through last week. It was a high-intensity game against Wigan and the same again tonight.

"That first 30 minutes was the same intensity as last week and the players pushed through it. To keep a side like Leigh to zero is a huge effort because they're a very good team and ask a lot of questions.

"I'm really, really proud of the players. I'd probably say it's the pick of the season because it wasn't just off the back of last week but adversity with moving players around as well."

The result leaves Rovers on the brink of securing a top-two spot, which would give them a home semi-final and a week off.

Jesse Sue celebrates his second-half try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

KR are four points clear of third-placed Warrington Wolves, who still have two games to play, with an 82-point advantage on for and against.

"We've still got to win next week," added Peters.

"We said going into this game that we needed to win two games to be able to get second position and possibly first if Wigan slipped up.

"We still need to win two, I believe. They play Huddersfield and then London at home next week.