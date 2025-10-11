Willie Peters hails 'unbelievable' Hull KR heroes after historic Grand Final win
Rovers went into Saturday's Grand Final against defending champions Wigan Warriors as underdogs but flipped the script to beat their rivals 24-6 on the biggest stage.
"Unbelievable," said Peters, whose side added to their Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield wins at the end of a historic season.
"The first words that come to mind are that I'm proud of these players. The performance to fight tooth and nail – incredible.
"It started a long time ago. Our first day back at training, we spoke about what happened last year and why Wigan won the competition. They deserved it and we acknowledged that but tonight was on the flip side.
"These boys were the ones that were filling the spaces, the one per cent effort areas. Absolutely amazing."
The Robins became the first new name on the Super League trophy since 2004 and joined illustrious company as treble winners, matching the feat achieved by the great Bradford Bulls, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan teams of the past.
"There have only been four teams who've won the treble and nobody has won the treble twice, which tells you how hard it is," added Peters. "So hard.
"We had an opportunity to go out and do something we may never do it again. No other team may do it again.
"Wigan have won so many competitions but only won one treble, so the chance we had tonight, we wanted to go after it."