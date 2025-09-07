Willie Peters keeps champagne on ice as Hull KR near League Leaders’ Shield

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins sit four points clear of second-placed Wigan Warriors with only two games remaining, a position strengthened by a three-figure advantage on for-and-against.

However, Peters is taking nothing for granted in KR's bid to seal top spot for the first time since 1985.

Asked if he felt he could celebrate, Peters replied with a smile: "No.

"I might have a beer after this but I'm certainly not celebrating the League Leaders' Shield, no way in the world. It'll just be to calm the nerves and make me sleep tonight.

"The way Wigan are playing, they're still in it. We're still aware that it's not ours until we get the points.

"I think it's a good thing in the sense that we need to make sure we keep sharp at this time of the year. We're playing against a team next (Wakefield Trinity) who are desperate to be in the (top) six."

Rovers have at least mathematically secured a home semi-final and a precious first-round bye after running in four tries to down their rivals in a feisty Hull derby.

Willie Peters, left, with Mikey Lewis after the derby win over Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Robins will start the play-offs just one game from a return to Old Trafford.

"I think it helps," added Peters on finishing in the top two.

"It's an advantage because you do get the week off. History shows that. The two teams that played in the Grand Final last year had home games and the year before as well.

"But there are no guarantees. You've got to work hard during that two-week break."

Hull KR celebrate Jack Broadbent's try in front of the Hull fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters' derby joy was marred by a late flashpoint in a fiery encounter.

After seeing three players sin-binned – including his captain Elliot Minchella – the Rovers boss was incensed that Jack Ashworth escaped punishment for an apparent elbow on Mikey Lewis.

"I was annoyed with it," said Peters. "I'm not going to lie there.

"I probably lost my calm and composure more than Mikey did, which is great because I was talking to the players around not getting caught up in anything.

It was a tetchy affair at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Some of the things were over the top and blatant, especially that last one."

While Rovers are on the verge of securing the double, John Cartwright's Hull have been left sweating over their play-off chances following a third straight loss.

A shock defeat by Wakefield Trinity at Castleford Tigers had opened the door for the Airlie Birds to move back into the top six but they are now relying on a favour from their fiercest rivals.

"We'll be cheering for Rovers next week, won't we?" said Cartwright.

"It looks like it's going to go down to the wire but who knows? Wakefield at home are very hard to beat and they've got a lot to play for.

"We've just got to worry about ourselves and dust ourselves off. I believe with all my heart that we can win our next two games. The question is whether that will be good enough to get in the six.