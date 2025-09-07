Willie Peters keeps champagne on ice as Hull KR near League Leaders’ Shield

Willie Peters is keeping the champagne on ice after Hull KR all but sealed the League Leaders' Shield with an 18-4 derby win over Hull FC.
James O'Brien
By James O'Brien

Rugby League correspondent

Published 7th Sep 2025, 18:53 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 18:58 BST

The Robins sit four points clear of second-placed Wigan Warriors with only two games remaining, a position strengthened by a three-figure advantage on for-and-against.

However, Peters is taking nothing for granted in KR's bid to seal top spot for the first time since 1985.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked if he felt he could celebrate, Peters replied with a smile: "No.

"I might have a beer after this but I'm certainly not celebrating the League Leaders' Shield, no way in the world. It'll just be to calm the nerves and make me sleep tonight.

"The way Wigan are playing, they're still in it. We're still aware that it's not ours until we get the points.

"I think it's a good thing in the sense that we need to make sure we keep sharp at this time of the year. We're playing against a team next (Wakefield Trinity) who are desperate to be in the (top) six."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rovers have at least mathematically secured a home semi-final and a precious first-round bye after running in four tries to down their rivals in a feisty Hull derby.

Willie Peters, left, with Mikey Lewis after the derby win over Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Willie Peters, left, with Mikey Lewis after the derby win over Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Robins will start the play-offs just one game from a return to Old Trafford.

"I think it helps," added Peters on finishing in the top two.

"It's an advantage because you do get the week off. History shows that. The two teams that played in the Grand Final last year had home games and the year before as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But there are no guarantees. You've got to work hard during that two-week break."

Hull KR celebrate Jack Broadbent's try in front of the Hull fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Hull KR celebrate Jack Broadbent's try in front of the Hull fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters' derby joy was marred by a late flashpoint in a fiery encounter.

After seeing three players sin-binned – including his captain Elliot Minchella – the Rovers boss was incensed that Jack Ashworth escaped punishment for an apparent elbow on Mikey Lewis.

"I was annoyed with it," said Peters. "I'm not going to lie there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I probably lost my calm and composure more than Mikey did, which is great because I was talking to the players around not getting caught up in anything.

It was a tetchy affair at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
It was a tetchy affair at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Some of the things were over the top and blatant, especially that last one."

While Rovers are on the verge of securing the double, John Cartwright's Hull have been left sweating over their play-off chances following a third straight loss.

A shock defeat by Wakefield Trinity at Castleford Tigers had opened the door for the Airlie Birds to move back into the top six but they are now relying on a favour from their fiercest rivals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We'll be cheering for Rovers next week, won't we?" said Cartwright.

"It looks like it's going to go down to the wire but who knows? Wakefield at home are very hard to beat and they've got a lot to play for.

"We've just got to worry about ourselves and dust ourselves off. I believe with all my heart that we can win our next two games. The question is whether that will be good enough to get in the six.

"We've got to be a little bit smart and a little ounce of luck would be nice. Then we've got to add polish on the end of our plays. If we do that, I certainly believe we can play finals."

Related topics:Hull KRHull FCRobinsWigan WarriorsHull
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice