Willie Peters plays down importance of win that sends Hull KR top of Super League

Willie Peters has refused to get carried away after seeing Hull KR go top of Super League with an impressive 22-4 victory at Warrington Wolves.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A seventh win in eight games leaves the Robins well placed for a first major trophy of the summer era with seven rounds remaining.

Crucially for Rovers, it was a first victory in the north west since February 2023 and ended the club's losing run against Warrington under Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian stressed that it will count for little if they drop off over the coming weeks.

"If we lose against Warrington tonight, that sticks until the next time we play them here," said Peters.

"But I've told the players just then that it doesn't matter where you play teams, we need to be consistent. I always talk about our best and worst not being far off – and that's what I'll talk about through the week next week.

"If you do that, it doesn't matter where you play because you put yourselves in a position to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to think there's a strong belief of what they can do but I'm talking about the near future, not down the track. That's the most important thing."

Sam Luckley, left, and Tyrone May celebrate at full time. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Rovers made a strong start and did not look back after scoring early tries through Jesse Sue and Tyrone May.

Warrington threatened a comeback when Matty Ashton went over early in the second half but Mikey Lewis and Peta Hiku crossed to secure a memorable win that Peters enjoyed in isolation as he puts any thoughts about the bigger picture to the back of his mind.

“It’s amazing," he said. “I’m biased but these fans are the best in the league – they got behind the boys and we needed them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a good night for us because we hadn’t beaten Warrington for a couple of years and people said we struggled playing away.

Mikey Lewis revs up the crowd on a night to remember for the Robins. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“I’m really proud of the players – that was a Hull KR performance.

“We might be only top for the weekend so we'll enjoy that. Wigan have got a game (early) next week.