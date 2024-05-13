Willie Peters signs new contract to hand Hull KR timely boost ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final

Willie Peters has handed Hull KR a timely boost ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final by signing a new four-year deal.

The Australian's original contract was due to expire at the end of next season but he will now remain at Craven Park until 2028.

Peters took over in late 2022 and led the Robins to the Challenge Cup final and a top-four finish in his first campaign at the helm.

Rovers are well placed in fifth spot after 11 rounds of the 2024 Super League season despite last week's defeat at Warrington Wolves.

KR's next chance to end their 39-year wait for a major trophy is in the Challenge Cup.

Peters' men face Wigan Warriors in Doncaster this weekend as they bid for a return to Wembley.

"It was an easy decision to extend my time at Hull KR," said Peters.

"As soon as I walked through the doors, I knew it was a special club with great people and great personalities amongst our playing group.

Willie Peters has committed his long-term future to Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"For me personally, my family being happy was key. My wife and children are extremely happy in England. My boys have settled into school and they’ve all bought into the journey that we’re on.

"With what we’re doing on and off the field at Hull KR, it’s an exciting opportunity. The staff and players have worked extremely hard over the last 18 months and now the team have certainly got an identity and a DNA of what a Hull KR performance looks like.

"The goal that I had and what I continue to have is making our community proud, for the team to make the community proud and that’s not just on field but off it too. Once you’ve got everyone sharing the same vision, great things happen off the back of that."

Paul Lakin, who has helped take Rovers from the bottom of Super League to two play-off campaigns in three seasons since returning as chief executive in late 2020, is optimistic the club will achieve their ambitions under Peters.

Willie Peters embraces captain Elliot Minchella after the win over St Helens. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Whilst Willie was in Australia, I remember talking to him about coming over to join us and sensed then that this guy works on another level," said Lakin.

"We knew that if we as a board could get the right support around him, we could create a culture that is required to challenge for and ultimately win trophies.

"Willie’s work ethic, his understanding of all aspects of the club from marketing to finance and our stakeholders including our unbelievable fans have allowed us to create an enviable 'one team, one club' environment that continues to evolve.

"Over the last two years, we have really matured as a team on the pitch. Willie, his excellent coaching and leadership of his backroom support staff have instilled a DNA that we expect to continue to grow and enable us to meet our aspirations.