Willie Peters talks up landmark opportunity as Hull KR aim to strengthen treble bid

Willie Peters has called on Hull KR to prove they are worthy of the League Leaders' Shield with a landmark home win that would strengthen their bid for a historic treble.

The Challenge Cup winners were made to wait for their second trophy of the year after succumbing to an inspired performance by Wakefield Trinity. However, the upside of last week's disappointing defeat is the chance to clinch top spot in front of their own supporters at Craven Park when Warrington Wolves visit on Thursday night.

"It's a privilege to be in this position," said Peters.

"It's important and we need to own that. We're in a position to go and win the League Leaders' Shield at home.

"It'd be a great achievement for the club and to do it in front of our home fans would be special.

"To win our second trophy and make it two out of two at this stage of the season would give us a lot of belief – but there will be six hungry teams in the play-offs. We've got to make sure we want it more than the rest."

Rovers have led the way in Super League since the early weeks of the campaign but a fourth defeat in 10 games has raised questions over their ability to finish the job at Old Trafford.

Peters, though, is focused on the bigger picture, insisting a win in the final round would prove beyond doubt that they have been the best team during the regular season.

Hull KR have the chance to win a trophy in front of the Craven Park faithful on Thursday night. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When you start to have success and don't have a great deal of losses, a lot of people say you're wobbling when you do have a loss," he added.

"We've been beaten at times by teams that have played better than us. Wakefield certainly played better than we did – but we contributed to that as well. That's probably happened twice over 26 rounds.

"We've got an opportunity this week to show we've been the most consistent team throughout the season. That's a great opportunity.