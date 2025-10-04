Willie Peters urges Hull KR to embrace treble chance after booking Super League Grand Final spot

James O'Brien
By James O'Brien

Rugby League correspondent

Published 4th Oct 2025, 21:03 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 07:57 BST
WILLIE PETERS has urged Hull KR to attack the challenge of dethroning Wigan Warriors and completing the treble.

The Robins booked a Super League Grand Final rematch with a 20-12 victory over St Helens on Saturday evening, moving to the brink of a clean sweep of trophies in 2025.

Wigan, meanwhile, are bidding for a third straight title having denied Rovers at Old Trafford last year.

"I always say that the next game is the most important but this is the biggest," said Peters.

"We've got the opportunity to win the Super League trophy and the treble – what a great opportunity. We can't run away from it; we need to head towards it and make sure we enjoy the week.

"We've got to make sure we deliver on matchday."

Rovers scored four tries to see off Saints, a team who were still on a high after their memorable late win over Leeds Rhinos.

Mikey Lewis and Joe Burgess crossed to give the Robins a commanding 12-0 half-time lead before Oliver Gildart ended a brief Saints rally with a double.

Willie Peters will lead Hull KR out at Old Trafford once again. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
KR were guilty of wasting other opportunities in a dominant display, something Peters knows cannot be repeated against the defending champions.

"The team we're playing next week ice their moments," he added. "That was the difference with last night's game (Wigan against Leigh) and last year's Grand Final – Bevan French icing the moment.

"That's what it came down to and that's what we've got to do better. We need to go up another level."

Rovers were virtually at full strength for Saturday’s semi-final, with Michael McIlorum the only absentee.

Mikey Lewis and Hull KR earned a shot at redemption in next week's Grand Final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
The veteran hooker, who suffered a fractured ankle in mid-August, failed to prove his fitness in time after returning to training earlier in the week.

His team-mates set up the chance for McIlorum to bring the curtain down on his career against his former club but he faces a battle to be fit for the Grand Final.

"He was close but I could tell he wasn’t right," said Peters, who withdrew Arthur Mourgue late on as a precaution. "I want him to go out the right way by playing in a Grand Final. He wasn't right so we'll see how he goes."

