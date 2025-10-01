Willie Peters urges Hull KR to let rugby do talking amid fatigue claims

Willie Peters has acknowledged that Hull KR can only silence claims of fatigue by letting their performance do the talking in Saturday’s semi-final against St Helens.

The Robins are one game away from a return to the Super League Grand Final after adding the League Leaders' Shield to the Challenge Cup they won at Wembley in June.

Despite standing on the brink of the treble, a dip in performance has led some to speculate that a long season may be catching up with them.

When asked about their energy levels following a weekend off, Peters replied: "Let's have a watch on the weekend and see where they're at.

"It's something that's been spoken about and I've answered questions about it but I'm certainly not going to answer any more questions because it's about what we deliver this weekend. Then people can say whether our energy levels were up or not.

"All I'm looking at is what our energy levels have been like all week at training. I'm happy with where they're at but it only matters what they're like on Saturday. You guys can decide that then."

Rovers have won 27 of their 32 games so far in 2025, including their memorable run to Wembley glory.

Their Challenge Cup triumph provides the Robins with a blueprint for handling pressure.

Hull KR return to action on Saturday after a weekend off. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've been in this position many times this year and have shown we can handle it," added Peters.

"It doesn't change for us. The way we want to play is no different to how we've approached Challenge Cup games.

"The majority of the players are used to big games now and understand what it takes in terms of prep. More importantly, it's about what you do on the day.

"But you can't rely on what you've done in the past. We need to deliver that again."

It has been a gruelling season for the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Veteran hooker Michael McIlorum is KR's only injury doubt for Saturday after winger Joe Burgess proved his fitness.

McIlorum, who featured at Wembley despite a serious bicep issue, has been sidelined since mid-August with a fractured ankle.

"He's close but we'll have to wait and see at the back end of the week," said Peters.

"He got through some training today and needs to tick a couple more things off to play. I can't give an answer yet to say yes he is or no he's not.

"Joe got through the session today so he's fine and ready to go.