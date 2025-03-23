Willie Peters warns there is more to come from Hull KR after perfect start
The Robins ran in five tries to make light work of the previously unbeaten Leopards and extend their early advantage at the top of the table to three points.
"It doesn't mean a great deal at this stage because it's still early in the season," said Peters, whose side have won all seven games in 2025.
"It's where we want to be but we're certainly not getting carried away. We understand there's a lot of games ahead. That starts next week at Huddersfield.
"You can only play what's in front of you and for the first five weeks we've been able to go through unbeaten. There's a couple of games we could have easily lost if certain things happened but we found a way.
"Now it's just about building and improving. There's always improvement. If we stay consistent and ask more of ourselves, we'll keep improving.
"With this team I don't question that. I know what we'll get."
Peters' men fell agonisingly short in Super League last season, missing out on the League Leaders' Shield by two points before losing to Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final.
Rovers appear best placed to take advantage of a sustained wobble by Wigan but Peters is not writing the defending champions off following a third defeat of the year at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.
"Wigan aren't far off," said the Rovers boss.
"They had some key players missing and lost by two points. Anyone can beat anyone in this competition and that's why I'm enjoying it.
"There's a lot of noise going on outside but all we can control is the product. We're certainly playing some high-level rugby each week."
