Willie Poching confirms James Batchelor blow as Wakefield Trinity challenge Kelepi Tanginoa ban

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old left Belle Vue on crutches, leading to fears that he has played his last game for the club ahead of an expected move to Hull KR.

Trinity head coach Willie Poching has confirmed the congested schedule will make it difficult for Batchelor to feature in the final four games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's done his hammy and it'll be tight to get him a game between now and the end of the season," said Poching.

James Batchelor left Belle Vue on crutches last Sunday. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He may have played his last game but the physios are working hard and he's working hard.

"We're trying to do our due diligence with him as far as rehab and managing it goes.

"It'll be sad if he has played his last game for the season. He's a big loss because of what he brings with his energy, tenacity and a lot of work off the ball that goes unnoticed.

"We've very lucky in that respect that we have both him and Jordan Crowther who are very like for like.

Kelepi Tanginoa scored a crucial try against Wigan Warriors. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We'll miss some of that but it allows someone else to step up to the mark. My philosophy is next man up and we have full faith in the next person who wears the jersey."

Poching will be forced into several changes for Friday's trip to Hull FC with Kelepi Tanginoa suspended and Jamie Shaul unavailable against his parent club.

Wakefield have challenged Tanginoa's three-game ban for dangerous contact but he will not be available this week.

"The league understand that we're appealing it and are going to get our case heard next week," said Poching.

Max Jowitt has been given the green light to return. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've admitted that it was a hip drop but what we're arguing is the severity of the grading."

Max Jowitt makes a timely return from a hamstring injury to replace Shaul at full-back, while experienced centre Reece Lyne is in the final stages of his recovery and may feature in the next fortnight.

"We're hoping so," added Poching after Lyne was pictured back out on the field.

"All those guys who are out for an extended period of time when they're stuck with the physio and doing their rehab on their own, you can sense the giddiness and excitement when they first get out to do some team stuff with their team-mates.

"That was the same today. We had a couple join in training and get amongst some of the work we were doing on the field.