Willie Poching convinced Wakefield Trinity are one win away from easing relegation threat

Poching's side are only two points better off than basement team Toulouse Olympique at the halfway stage, leaving Trinity in danger of a straight shootout with the French club for Super League survival.

Ahead of tomorrow's visit of Hull FC, Poching believes Wakefield are one win away from turning their season around.

"We're in a position where we're in control of everything still," said the Trinity head coach.

Willie Poching's side are aiming to pull away from relegation danger. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've got to go out and try to collect the two points that are on offer every single week. We start to get a couple and we give ourselves a buffer and some breathing space.

"If you look deep into it, it (the threat of relegation) is there but we've got to focus on Hull and give that our full attention.

"A win would just give us a massive boost. That's what we're fighting hard for.

"We've got to look forward with excitement to the challenges we have ahead of us. They're positive, hungry and willing to get better every single day, which is all I can ask of them."

Wakefield Trinity suffered a damaging defeat in Toulouse last month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The clash with Hull represents the latest chance for Wakefield to end a long losing run that stands at seven games.

Brett Hodgson's side are fifth in Super League and have happy memories of their last visit to Belle Vue in round one when they claimed a 16-12 win.

Trinity are better equipped ahead of the latest meeting between the teams despite their position in the table, according to Poching.

"I think we know a lot more about ourselves," he said.

Wakefield Trinity came up short against Leeds Rhinos last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've had to go through some harsh lessons to get to that point. We've learnt a little bit about our resolve and resilience as a group.

"We haven't been too far away results-wise the last couple. We've got to convert some of the opportunities we're creating into points and not do as much defending to try get those two points at the end of the day."

Whereas Wakefield have no form to speak of, Hull have won four of their previous five games.

Poching has warned his team they will need to be at their best to get over the top of the Black and Whites.

"They're big and powerful, which is their reputation," said Poching.

"They're a dangerous side. Danny Houghton is very smart in the middle, they've got a good director in Luke Gale and the ever-dangerous Jake Connor - you can't have a moment off with him.

"I talk about their side and it equates to them being dangerous across the park. To a man, we'll have to be on our A-game on Sunday."

Wakefield remain without the likes of Tom Johnstone and Bill Tupou, while Liam Kay picked up a knock in training that rules him out this week.

Poching plans to shuffle his pack based on what he has seen during the two-week break.

"There will be some changes and some of that is performance," he said.

"I challenged the guys by saying part of the selection process will be what we do in the next two weeks and that it's not just games but how you train.