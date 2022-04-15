Willie Poching vows to ring the changes at Wakefield Trinity ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

Trinity were outplayed by Castleford Tigers on Thursday night on their way to a 17th-straight defeat in the West Yorkshire derby.

Poching insisted it was a painful result regardless of the opposition, one that will prompt changes at the DW Stadium.

“It just hurts,” he said. “The scoreline hurts and the performance hurts.

MAKING CHANGES: Willie Poching will give some of his other players a chance against Wigan Warriors on Monday. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We’ve just got to go again. We’ve got a recovery session where we’ll check up on everybody.

“We’ve got some people waiting in the wings so there will be some changes for Monday.

“Those people waiting will get a chance and it’s up to them to try to hold onto it (their spot).”

Wakefield can take heart from the way they performed in the opening 40 minutes of last week’s Challenge Cup clash with the Warriors. Poching is hoping to see the same kind of application in the latest game against Matt Peet’s side.

DERBY DEFEAT: Wakefield suffered another loss against rivals Castleford Tigers on Thursday night. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We’ve done that a couple of times, not just that first 40,” he said.

“We’ve got to try to find the consistency to do that week in, week out. Even over the short turnarounds over Easter.”

After taking on Castleford four days on from the Wigan game, Trinity face the same turnaround this weekend.

But Poching did not use that lack of preparation time as an excuse for the performance against the Tigers.

“We came into the game feeling quite fresh and quite good,” he said.