With every new year comes an opportunity to change habits and set goals.

Many New Year's resolutions are abandoned by the end of January but Super League clubs have more time to map out their ideal 2025 with the start of the new campaign still six weeks away.

While Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity enjoyed memorable moments in 2024, it was another year to forget for the rest of Yorkshire's top clubs, leaving a good deal of scope for improvement this season.

Here, The Yorkshire Post outlines the goal for each club in 2025.

Castleford Tigers: Break back into top eight

Improvement was the goal for the Tigers last season and they achieved that with a 10th-place finish and a haul of 15 points, up from 12 in 2023.

The club have rolled the dice by replacing Craig Lingard with Danny McGuire but there has been no change to the three-year plan.

Castleford must continue to build and push forward with a squad that was built for the future, which means challenging clubs in the next bracket beneath the play-off positions.

Hull KR are bidding to take the next step. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It will be no easy feat in a stronger competition but the appointment of Brett Delaney as defence coach should make the Tigers a tougher nut to crack.

If they tighten up defensively and Daejarn Asi provides the stardust that was lacking last season, a jump of one or two places is very much achievable.

Huddersfield Giants: Secure Super League future

With four new additions from the NRL and a head coach who exudes passion and enthusiasm, there is fresh optimism at the John Smith's Stadium heading into the 2025 season.

Danny McGuire is preparing for his first season as a head coach. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Realistically, though, a play-off place is a long shot for a team at the start of a rebuilding phase under Luke Robinson.

The key for the Giants this year is to ensure they do not slip any closer to the Championship through the grading system.

Huddersfield dropped from ninth to 11th when the rankings went live at the end of last season, leaving the West Yorkshire outfit in the sights of ambitious Championship clubs.

The Giants must find ways to push their score beyond the 15-point threshold for Super League security.

The Giants have work to do off the field. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Hull FC: Avoid wooden spoon

Hull's first objectives are to put pride back in the shirt and make the MKM Stadium a difficult place to visit again.

Beyond that, the Black and Whites must find a way to halt their slide down Super League after plumbing new depths in 2024.

Hull won just three games all year and only avoided the wooden spoon courtesy of a marginally superior points difference than London Broncos.

After consecutive finishes of eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th, the goal should simply be to break the trend and start the climb back up Super League.

Hull, who like Huddersfield have work to do off the field following a Grade B ranking, have added experience and leadership to a new-look squad led by John Cartwright but they face a battle to avoid another scrap at the bottom in a competition with no obvious weak link this year.

Jordan Rapana is part of the overhaul of the Hull FC squad. (Photo: Hull FC)

Hull KR: Win a trophy

A highest-ever Super League finish of second and a first Grand Final appearance represented another season of progress for Willie Peters' side but Hull KR's long wait for major silverware continued following two painful defeats to the all-conquering Wigan Warriors.

The League Leaders' Shield was arguably KR's best chance of silverware given their superiority in the crucial regular season game at Wigan in September.

Two costly yellow cards wrecked their chances of topping the table and it was always going to be a big ask to dethrone the Warriors at Old Trafford.

Rovers must find that extra bit of magic and perhaps even belief to win big games but they are knocking on the door and will be optimistic about reaching at least one final again this year.

Whether they are stronger than last season is open to debate following the losses of Ryan Hall and Matt Parcell. However, the signing of Rhyse Martin could prove to be a game-changer.

Leeds Rhinos: Achieve top-four finish

The beauty of the play-off system is that a team can win the title from anywhere in the top six but where a club finishes from season to season says more about their long-term health.

In that regard, the Rhinos have been nowhere near their lofty standards in recent times.

It is now seven seasons since the eight-time champions last finished in the top four following another lost year in 2024.

Leeds have a stronger squad on paper and should be a more serious outfit for a pre-season under Brad Arthur, raising fresh hopes at Headingley that they can retake their place among the elite of Super League.

A top-four finish would send a message to the rest of the competition and put their rivals on notice for the play-offs.

Wakefield Trinity: Show that this time is different

Wakefield's first Super League stint lasted 25 years but they had only three play-off campaigns to show for their time at the top level.

Although the challenge of breaking into the top six remains the same, Trinity appear better set to shake up the established order on their return to Super League.

Daryl Powell's side are fresh from cleaning up at Championship level, winning the treble to bring the feel-good factor to Belle Vue.

How they respond to setbacks could make or break Powell's Trinity but they have built a squad capable of competing in the top tier.