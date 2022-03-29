Organisers were forced to postpone the 2021 World Cup when Australia and New Zealand pulled out due to safety fears caused by the coronavirus pandemic but Dutton, speaking at a media event in Manchester to mark 200 days to the opening game, believes the extra time will prove beneficial.

The delay meant the organisation lost some key personnel and it was forced to incur costs from more ticket refunds than anticipated but Dutton says the gaps have been filled and he is confident fans will rebook post-pandemic.

Sales have topped 50 per cent for both the opening game between England and Samoa at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 15 and the finals double header at Old Trafford on November 19 and Dutton is convinced they will be among a host of sell-outs.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive Officer of the Rugby League World Cup, with the Paul Barriere Rugby League World Cup, The Women's Rugby League World Cup and The Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

“We are definitely in a better position than this time last year,” he said. “I remember 200 days before the scheduled start of the World Cup, we were surrounded by uncertainty.

“I would say now there is 10 per cent uncertainty but 90 per cent positivity. In the crazy world that we live in and seeing all the terrible news from Ukraine, we have seen the public health situation get better but Covid still exists so we can’t be complacent.

“But people are coming to enjoy sport and there have been great crowds across Super League in the first six weeks, in the Championship and across every other sport.”

To commemorate the 200-day milestone, organisers are taking all three trophies on a 48-hour tour of the 18 host towns and cities, starting in Newcastle on Tuesday morning and finishing at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The publicity generated by the trophy tour will likely receive a boost this weekend from an appearance on the popular Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway show.

“What a great moment for rugby league,” Dutton said. “The show probably averages nine million viewers at prime time on a Saturday night.”

Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer has been banned for the second time in 2022 following his sin-binning for a trip in the Rhinos’ 40-16 Challenge Cup defeat by Castleford.

Dwyer, who was suspended for a late tackle in Leeds’ opening match of the Super League season, has been handed a one-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel for a Grade A offence.

Hull KR have bought back their own ground and secured an option to buy 15 acres of land surrounding Craven Park.

The purchase sees the club take on ownership of the ground for the first time since the dark days of administration in the late-1990s, when the stadium was sold to Kingston Community Developments Ltd to secure the club’s short-term future.