York Acorn have bond for life as they prepare for biggest-ever game against Halifax Panthers in Challenge Cup

Widnes Vikings have lifted the famous trophy seven times, while Halifax Panthers and Wakefield Trinity can boast five wins apiece.

Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers and Swinton Lions are all three-time winners.

Sheffield Eagles, meanwhile, famously beat Wigan Warriors in the 1998 final.

Standing alongside the Championship heavyweights are "little old Acorn", a team from the National Conference League appearing at this stage of the competition for the first time in their 51-year history.

It is a dream come true for a small community club from York who had only ever got as far as the third round prior to this year.

Josh Mortimer's side are treating Sunday’s tie against Halifax as the biggest game in the club's history.

"I think you'd have to argue that," he told The Yorkshire Post.

York Acorn's run to the fifth round encapsulates the magic of the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"We've had big games at domestic level but we've only got to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup once and that was two weeks ago.

"You look at the other teams in the fifth round and they're all established, strong names in rugby league and then you've got little old Acorn.

"You could make a pretty good case for this being our biggest game ever."

Acorn's cup run has taken them to Orrell St James, Cornwall and back home to York where they saw off Wath Brow Hornets in the previous round.

York Acorn celebrate progressing further than they've ever done in the Challenge Cup.

Mortimer's team became the first amateur club from York to beat professional opponents when they defied the 800-mile round trip to win in Penryn.

Regardless of the outcome of the tie at The Shay, the Acorn class of 2024 will have a bond for life.

"That's something I said to the boys at half-time away at Cornwall," added Mortimer.

"We scrapped everything and I told them it was potentially something they would tell their grandkids about. We won that game on desire rather than being the better team.

York Acorn celebrate their victory at League 1 side Cornwall in an earlier round.

"There are obviously a lot more significant things going on in life but these games are the pinnacle for a lot of the boys.

"Ant Chilton, our captain, says that his best rugby memory was leading the boys out at Odsal with his three-year-old son at the time.

"They're fantastic memories that they probably won't get the opportunity to do again, certainly as the same playing group."

Last year's third-round tie against Bradford Bulls gave Acorn a taste of what to expect at The Shay.

The North Yorkshire outfit have since seen NCL Premier Division rivals Siddal stay with Wakefield for 40 minutes, a feat Mortimer's men will strive to match.

"Do we think we can upset them? Probably not," said Mortimer.

The Shay played host to St Helens in the cup last year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I think we could surprise them a little bit because we're not a bad team, but eventually they'll be too big, too strong and too good.

"They're a top-end Championship team for a reason and we're a middle of the road NCL team for a reason.

"We want to give a good account and enjoy ourselves. We were 6-6 with Bradford for a little bit of time and one of the boys brought that up this week.

"If we can compete for a certain amount of time, we'll be very happy."

To put their achievement into perspective, Acorn are still in pre-season. They begin their league campaign at home to Kells next Saturday as they aim to improve on last year's seventh-place finish.

A mid-table NCL Premier Division side reaching the fifth round is a feather in the cap of the amateur game.

Asked if it highlighted the strength of the NCL, Mortimer replied: "I think it does.

"There are some fantastic teams in the NCL: Hunslet, Siddal, Wath Brow, West Hull.

"Players go to those clubs because it's a realistic stepping stone into a semi-pro or a professional environment.

"It does show that while you could argue that some teams are struggling, there are still some serious powerhouses that could hold their own in League 1 and be around the play-offs."

Acorn follow in the footsteps of Southern Conference League champions Hammersmith Hills Hoists who enjoyed their day in the sun at The Shay last month, even if they did suffer a 50-4 defeat.

Acorn have been given a 68-point start by bookmakers against a side boasting Gareth Widdop and Greg Eden but that will not stop them dreaming about joining the big boys in round six.

"It would probably have to be Leeds Rhinos at home," said Mortimer on the club's dream draw.