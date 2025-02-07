When the draw for the third round of the Challenge Cup was made, there was excitement about the potential storylines.

The prospect of England full-back Jack Welsby covered in mud at West Hull's Johnny Whiteley Park or Leeds Rhinos navigating their way through London to find Wests Warriors' humble home briefly gave the competition a sprinkling of magic it had been lacking for too long.

York Acorn's dream was to welcome Hull FC to their Thanet Road club and make life as uncomfortable as possible for the Super League side.

In each case, the Rugby Football League popped the balloon by ordering a venue switch.

For Acorn – coached by former player Ant Chilton – that means hosting Hull 30 miles from home at Featherstone.

"It's hugely disappointing," he said.

"We won on the Saturday against Oulton and three or four hours later we had an email with a huge criteria list from the RFL to play it at home. We were asked to provide a stand and dugouts that fit 12 people in.

"That's hard to get set up in two weeks. We thought they could have got in touch when we drew Oulton to give us an extra week because they knew one amateur team was going to be at home.

York Acorn celebrate last year's win against Cornwall. (Photo: York Acorn)

"It was like it was pre-planned and they knew for a fact that no Super League team would go to an amateur club. All three have ended up not playing at home.

"Sometimes depending on the away team, we might give them two changing rooms or one. We would have definitely given Hull the smallest changing room.

"We like to have our fans half a metre away giving them all sorts of abuse. They would have had a long walk to the pitch through our fans as well.

"It will be more what they're used to at Featherstone."

The interest in an intriguing third round proved short-lived for some. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Despite the venue change, motivation will not be a problem in a historic fixture for the NCL Premier Division club.

Chilton and his team recognise the magnitude of the occasion, even accounting for John Cartwright's decision to rest players.

"We had a big one against Hull KR many moons ago when I was about 15 and not old enough to play," said the 32-year-old.

"This is the first time we've come up against a Super League side and it's certainly getting the talk it deserves.

John Asiata is poised to make his competitive debut for Hull this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'd definitely say it's the biggest game in the club's history."

Chilton, who has been at Acorn since he was six, hung up his boots at the end of last season but is on standby should his team need him.

After spending his week digging up roads and installing new pipes in his day job as a gas engineer, Chilton must get his troops ready for the game of a lifetime.

"We'd normally do a bit of a video preview on who we're playing but we haven't wasted our time with that this week," said Chilton.

"We know we're massive underdogs so have just tried to work out a way to keep the game as close as possible.

"Normally we'd try to work our way into an arm wrestle and gain field position but we know that's not an option this week so we'll play a bit more expansively and throw stuff at them that they won't be expecting.

"Training-wise, we haven't had to convince anyone to get up for it. Whenever we have these big Challenge Cup ties, everyone steps up. Having a big crowd there gives you a bit of extra energy to keep going."

Acorn are no strangers to the big occasion thanks to recent trips to Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers in the cup.

On both occasions they lost 62-6, a scoreline Chilton would happily accept on Saturday.

"We got one try against both and that will be the target again," he added. "Even if we have to take two early on, the main target will be not to get nilled and give the crowd something to cheer about.