York Knights head coach Andrew Henderson is targeting a plum Challenge Cup quarter-final – but there is no chance of the Australian taking London Broncos lightly.

The Knights are one of the four surviving lower-league clubs in the competition after seeing off West Bowling, Sheffield Eagles and Newcastle Thunder in the early rounds.

York's reward was a fourth consecutive home tie against the lowest-ranked side in the last 16, presenting a golden opportunity to end their long wait for another quarter-final appearance.

"It'd be the first time for the club since 2004," said Henderson.

"The Challenge Cup has got so much prestige and history to it. Like any competition we compete in, we want to go as far as we can.

"It's no different in the Challenge Cup. We want to get the job done on Sunday and have the opportunity to get a really good draw, hopefully at home against a top-end Super League club that would bring a strong fanbase.

"It would allow the fans of York and wider public who haven't had that exposure to Super League rugby to have an opportunity to experience that. That's what I'm really excited about."

While a home date with London is a favourable draw on paper, York know all about the threats posed by Mike Eccles' side after holding on for a 30-28 victory at the LNER Community Stadium on May 7.

York Knights celebrate a try against Bradford Bulls. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're going to come up against a very good London side who pushed us very close only a couple of weeks ago," added Henderson, whose team are two spots above the 10th-placed Broncos in the Championship.

"They're still at full strength and have just recruited Dean Whare from the French competition so they're strengthening.