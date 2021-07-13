York City Knights waiting on Adam Cuthbertson for Wembley final

Adam Cuthbertson after winning the Challenge Cup with Leeds Rhinos.

The 36-year-old Australian was twice a Challenge Cup winner at the national stadium with Leeds Rhinos, in 2015 and again last October.

That proved to be his final game for the Rhinos as he suffered a shoulder injury which ended his season and Leeds career.

The ball-handling forward missed York’s heavy Championship defeat at London Broncos three days ago, but Ford is hopeful he will be available for Saturday’s 1895 Cup final against Featherstone Rovers.

Ford confirmed: “He had a minor knee knock against Whitehaven.

“He was in training at the back end of last week, but it [the game at London] was probably a bit too early for him.

“We will see how he goes this week in training and we are hopeful he will be available,” he added.

Rovers, by contrast, were 32-10 winners at Widnes Vikings last Sunday, but their coach James Webster insisted he is “not even close” to finalising a side for Wembley.

He said: “We are still getting over the game from last weekend.

“We need to check how people have come through.

“We were a little bit disjointed with some late changes last week and we don’t have a huge squad at the moment.”

He added: “I think we had 12 people unavailable last weekend, which when I went through them actually made a pretty decent Championship team.

“We are hoping some will be back, but until we have a look at some people, we won’t know for sure.

“There will be one or two tough decisions, I hope,” he added.