Relegated clubs tend to put on a brave face as they step into the unknown but there is genuine excitement and positivity at Wakefield at the start of a new era under Matt Ellis and Daryl Powell.

IMG's new grading system has provided extra encouragement and raised hopes of an immediate return to Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To ensure it is a brief sojourn in the Championship, Powell's side must take care of business on the field and cope with having a target on their backs.

Trinity passed their first assignment in the 1895 Cup with a swagger that suggests they will not be easily rattled, albeit in the cosy surroundings of the LNER Community Stadium against a York Knights outfit missing a host of key men through injury.

By contrast, Powell had the luxury of being able to name his first-choice one to 13 and saw his team steamroller their hosts to open up a 24-0 lead at a point a minute thanks to tries from Luke Gale, Jermaine McGillvary, Josh Griffin and Lachlan Walmsley, a cast list to strike fear into their rivals.

Walmsley added two more to make it a hat-trick after fellow debutant Caleb Uele had opened his account for the club to complete a comfortable win for the competition favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York, who scored a late consolation try through Will Jubb, could yet still qualify for the quarter-finals thanks to their 114-10 demolition of Newcastle Thunder in their other group game.

Luke Gale races over to score the opening try. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Knights showed their spirit to make the play-offs from an improbable position in 2023 and will enjoy brighter days this season once they welcome the likes of Richie Myler and Will Dagger into the mix.

The first meeting between the clubs since 1997 was over as a contest inside the opening half an hour.

York had no answer to Trinity's power and precision as the visitors flexed their muscles from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gale finished Walmsley's reverse kick to open the scoring after three minutes and was soon joined on the scoresheet by another former England international.

Wakefield made an impressive start to life under Daryl Powell. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Renouf Atoni put the Knights on the back foot with a strong run to give Mason Lino and Griffin the time they needed to put McGillvary over in the corner.

When Griffin hit a good line to take Lino's pass and crash over with barely 12 minutes on the clock, there was a danger of York sinking without a trace.

The home side appeared to have stemmed the bleeding, only for Walmsley to fly over for a debut try thanks to more slick handling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Jowitt maintained his perfect record in blustery conditions to put the match beyond the Knights, even with 55 minutes still on the clock.

Lachlan Walmsley reaches out to score. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Trinity got the chance to show their defensive steel after Griffin failed to deal with the restart, Liam Harris coming closest for York when he had a try ruled out for a knock-on.

The Knights spent the rest of the half in Wakefield territory but could find no way through resolute defence.

After seeing off York's best efforts, it took Trinity just four minutes to register their fifth try once the action resumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There appeared to be little on when Uele received the ball in heavy traffic but he kept his legs pumping and got an arm free to touch down.

Wakefield kept their foot on the throat and had another when Walmsley danced back inside to score his second with York stripped for numbers on their right edge.

With the win long since secured, Trinity took their foot off the gas which allowed the Knights to enjoy another spell of possession.

York eventually found a way through when Jesse Dee smuggled away an offload for Jubb to finish close to the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fittingly, the final word went to Walmsley as the winger flew over in the corner to round off a memorable debut.

York Knights: Brown, Harrison, Dee, Keinhorst, Towse, Williams, Harris, Ta'ai, Jubb, Fitzsimmons, Field, Bailey, Thompson. Substitutes: Teanby, Santi, Pemberton, Reynolds.

Tries: Jubb (70).

Goals: Williams 0/1.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, McGillvary, Thornley, Pratt, Walmsley, Gale, Lino, Bowden, Hood, Atoni, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts. Substitutes: Uele, Cozza, Boothroyd, Doyle.

Tries: Gale (3), McGillvary (8), Griffin (12), Walmsley (23, 52, 80), Uele (44).

Goals: Jowitt 6/7.