By most metrics, York Knights were worthy champions in 2025.

Mark Applegarth’s side stormed into a home Grand Final on the back of 18 straight wins and then produced a resolute defensive display to deny Toulouse Olympique a single try.

Yet when the dust settles, the record will show only that Toulouse edged a bruising Championship decider to clinch the title and move a step closer to Super League.

Remarkably, the French outfit lifted the trophy through five Jake Shorrocks penalties.

For the Knights, a first defeat since April was a cruel and bitter way for a remarkable season to end.

York finish the year with the 1895 Cup and the League Leaders' Shield in the trophy cabinet – winning 20 games in a row in all – but the main prize is heading to France.

An error-strewn, ill-disciplined performance cost them dear on the day – and the consequences could yet prove even more damaging in the long run.

As well as the silverware, Toulouse claimed a quarter of an IMG point.

It was a difficult afternoon for the Knights. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In a system where half-point swings carry weight, a seemingly minor reward could tip the balance for Super League promotion.

The rivals must wait until October 16 to discover whether they will be part of the expanded Super League in 2026 but after leading the way in the Championship, Applegarth believes there is room for York and Toulouse.

"Both teams deserve to be at the top level," said the Knights boss.

"Congratulations to Toulouse. They were worthy winners after 80 minutes. They capitalised on our errors and ill-discipline.

Toulouse celebrate their Grand Final success. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It stings. We're going to have to suck it up. Not to concede a try hurts a bit more but it's a lesson in keeping a tight disciplinary record.

"One thing that's never in doubt is the pride that we have. We've had some massive highs but this is a pretty deep low. We'll be back."

The upshot of Sunday's defeat is that York may be relying on a panel recommendation after their hopes of gaining direct entry through the grading system took a hit.

The Knights scored two tries to zero thanks to efforts from Toa Mata'afa and Kieran Buchanan, yet their promotion chances now hang in the balance.

York celebrate Kieran Buchanan's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For Toulouse – the only full-time team in the Championship – it was a case of third time lucky after defeats in the 2023 and 2024 Grand Finals.

That York trailed by just two points at half-time was a testament to their defensive resilience.

Toulouse came to play but had only three Shorrocks penalties to show for their attacking intent.

Mata'afa scored the only try of the first half just 11 minutes in, a reward for an extra effort by Paul McShane.

The evergreen hooker charged down a kick in Toulouse territory and Mata'afa dummied his way over two plays later.

After Liam Harris' touchline conversion was taken wide by the wind, York spent long periods defending as their lively French visitors threatened to take control.

The small band of travelling fans were celebrating at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But for two forward passes in promising positions, Toulouse may have had the lead their dominance merited.

As it was, the Knights kept them at bay and took the first opportunity that came their way after the interval.

McShane created the try out of nothing, exchanging passes with Connor Bailey before popping the ball over the top for Buchanan to finish in the corner.

Harris failed to add the extras from the touchline – and that proved crucial in the final reckoning.

Shorrocks continued his fine afternoon with a pair of nerveless penalties and there was no way back for York as their treble dream slipped away.

York Knights: Mata'afa, Jones-Bishop, Buchanan, Field, Galeano, Hingano, Harris, Martin, McShane, Antrobus, Dee, Bailey, Thompson. Substitutes: Cook, Santi, Hudson, Clark.

Tries: Mata'afa (11), Buchanan (50).

Goals: Harris 0/2.

Toulouse Olympique: Ashall-Bott, Ulberg, Rennie, Tropis, Marcon, Shorrocks, Lacans, Belmas, Hands, Butler, Jussaume, Stefani, Marion. Substitutes: Cator, Roumanos, Bretherton, Wallace.

Goals: Shorrocks 5/5.