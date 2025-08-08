York Knights bolster squad for Championship play-offs with signing of Super League half-back

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury but could boost Mark Applegarth's options for the play-offs in September.

Richardson has made just four appearances for Rovers this year, with his lack of game time leading to brief loan spells at Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils.

The playmaker's season could yet end on a high in the second tier.