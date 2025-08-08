York Knights bolster squad for Championship play-offs with signing of Super League half-back

Hull KR half-back Danny Richardson has joined York Knights' title push after completing a loan move to the Championship leaders.
By James O'Brien
Published 8th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST

The 28-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury but could boost Mark Applegarth's options for the play-offs in September.

Richardson has made just four appearances for Rovers this year, with his lack of game time leading to brief loan spells at Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils.

The playmaker's season could yet end on a high in the second tier.

York are on course for the League Leaders' Shield and have emerged as the favourites to win the Grand Final during a 14-match winning run.

