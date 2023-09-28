York Knights boss Andrew Henderson puts pressure on Bradford Bulls ahead of play-off clash

York Knights head coach Andrew Henderson insists the pressure is on Bradford Bulls ahead of Sunday's Championship play-off eliminator as the fallen Super League kings aim to end their top-flight exile.

The Bulls were relegated in 2014 and even spent a season in League 1 at the peak of their financial troubles.

Two years on from their last crack at the play-offs, Bradford find themselves three games away from the promised land once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York stand between the four-time Super League champions and a semi-final at Toulouse Olympique after defying their selection issues to surge into the top six thanks to a remarkable run of 10 wins in 11 matches.

With expectation levels rising at Odsal, Henderson is happy for the Knights to continue flying under the radar.

"They've made some statements this year as a club that they feel this is their best chance to get to Super League in a number of years," he said.

"I probably don't disagree with that in terms of the competition. Traditionally you have a Super League club that gets relegated but still spends £1.8million, retains the core of their squad, adds the best Championship players to it and recruits to it as the year goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst Feathersone have certainly got the best squad and Toulouse have the core of a good squad, but probably not as strong in depth as the traditional relegated clubs, it's probably the best year for a number of clubs to get promoted to Super League – and in the final year to get promoted too.

Andrew Henderson's side came from nowhere to make the play-offs. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're at home and finished higher than us in the league as well so they'll certainly be confident. We're nowhere near full strength so you'd certainly have to say there's a bit more pressure on Bradford than us."

York were only outside the relegation zone on points difference after losing at Whitehaven in late June.

The Knights wiped out a nine-point deficit in the final 11 rounds to finish sixth but Henderson believes Bradford go into the eliminator as favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got 17 fit players available this week," said Henderson, whose side won at Odsal earlier this month. "We've got 11 out.

The Bulls celebrate a try at the Summer Bash. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Most of the season we've had anywhere from seven to 10 players missing in any given week.

"In some regards, you could say we're going in as underdogs because we're nowhere near full strength – but we haven't been all season."

The play-off tie is York's 34th game of the season after reaching the Challenge Cup quarter-finals and the last four of the 1895 Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson has called on his depleted side to find one last push.

"To say we've come through the other side and achieved what we've achieved, I think is incredible," he added.

"We're very much excited about this next competition. Hopefully we can continue the momentum and form we're in and give a really good account of ourselves.