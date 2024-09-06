York Knights boss Mark Applegarth only has eyes for Widnes Vikings ahead of Wakefield Trinity return

York Knights boss Mark Applegarth is putting any thoughts about next week's Wakefield Trinity return to the back of his mind as he focuses on the job at hand against Widnes Vikings.

The in-form Knights are just two points adrift of the Championship play-off places ahead of Sunday's trip to Widnes after enjoying a resurgence under Applegarth.

In a twist of fate, the former Wakefield boss will head back to Belle Vue on the anniversary of the club's relegation from Super League but this week has been all about the Vikings.

"I haven't given much thought to that," said Applegarth, who was sacked at the end of last year following Matt Ellis' takeover.

"I don't think sport is romantic when you're coaching – you're literally week to week.

"I think they're pretty much nailed on to get a Super League spot again next year. I've got no bad blood whatsoever.

"I still speak to quite a lot of their players regularly so it will be good to go back to see some old faces – but I can't afford to take my eye off Widnes.

"It's Widnes, Widnes, Widnes and as soon as that is out of the way, I'll turn my sights to Wakefield."

Mark Applegarth is enjoying life at York Knights. (Photo: Craig Hawkhead/York RLFC)

Trinity have lost just once under Applegarth's successor Daryl Powell and secured the League Leaders' Shield with weeks to spare.

It is a far cry from last year when Wakefield limped out of Super League with a squad ill-equipped for the top level.

Applegarth had an impossible job in his first head coach role but is proving his credentials with York after overseeing nine wins in 12 games.

"Some years you know it's going to be a slog and other years you look at your team and think you can have a go," he said.

Mark Applegarth has made an impact in his short time at the club. (Photo: Craig Hawkhead/York RLFC)

"What I will say is since I've come to York, the group I've inherited and added to have been a pleasure to coach. They're a special group in terms of how together they are and it's been pleasing that we've been able to pull ourselves up the league table and put ourselves in this position.

"But I don't want to be happy with that and I know the players don't want to be happy with that. We feel we've got a squad capable of competing in the play-offs – but we've got to prove it by getting in there.

"Our aim for this year, as I've said all along, is getting in those play-offs."

York must qualify the hard way in a finish that sees them face four of the top six.

After travelling to Widnes and Wakefield, the Knights head to Sheffield Eagles before rounding off the regular season at home to Featherstone Rovers.

Rather than feel daunted, York are ready to attack their remaining fixtures.

"I know the lads are looking forward to it," said Applegarth.

"These are the sort of games we want to be involved in. If we do want to get into the play-offs, we need to make sure we're competing in these games.

"It's a good challenge for us as a group. We know we're going to have to be at our best.

"I'm taking it one game at a time. If you win every game, you're going to be in the play-offs, aren't you? If only it was that simple.

"All that matters to us right now is the game against Widnes. We'll deal with that and then reassess."

Elsewhere in the Championship this weekend, Sheffield host Bradford Bulls, Featherstone travel to Swinton Lions and Wakefield entertain Whitehaven.