York Knights centre Jimmy Keinhorst announces retirement as he focuses on new career

The 34-year-old has declared his intention to bow out following Sunday's home match against Dewsbury Rams to concentrate on his new career as a train driver.

Keinhorst started out at Leeds Rhinos, playing an important role in his hometown club's 2015 Grand Final victory with the assist for Josh Walters' winning try.

The former Germany international became a dependable player for the Rhinos before demonstrating his utility value during a five-year stay at Hull KR.

Keinhorst, who also represented Hunslet, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and Keighley Cougars, turned part-time when he joined York in late 2023.

"I will be retiring having made some amazing memories, gained invaluable experiences and built enduring friendships with some fantastic people," said Keinhorst, who has scored eight tries in 17 games in his second spell with the Knights.

"I will be forever grateful for this as I take them with me on the next phase of my journey, which has come around quicker than I had expected.

"I’d like to thank the club, and in particular Mark (Applegarth, head coach), Clint (Goodchild, chairman) and the playing group, for their understanding in coming to this decision. Their support over the past few weeks has helped ease the beginning of this transition.

Jimmy Keinhorst will hang up his boots this weekend. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I wish the team and club the very best for the remainder of this season and beyond."

York are eighth in the Championship with eight rounds to go, two points adrift of the top six.

Despite the need for points in their play-off quest, Applegarth was never going to stand in Keinhorst's way.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure to coach Jimmy for this short period of time and he’s everything I knew he would be," said the York boss.

Jimmy Keinhorst, far left, laid on Josh Walters' winning try in the 2015 Grand Final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He’s a model professional that has squeezed everything he could out of himself and achieved things in the game every player dreams of whilst remaining humble and hardworking.