York Knights didn't want to let Mark Applegarth down, says Wembley match-winner Liam Harris

Wembley match-winner Liam Harris paid tribute to York Knights head coach Mark Applegarth after their 1895 Cup triumph, declaring his side would "run through brick walls for him".

Harris kicked the winning drop goal five minutes into golden point to inflict a cruel 5-4 defeat on Featherstone Rovers, the team that beat York in the 2021 final.

The Knights captain played down his role in the success, instead highlighting Applegarth's impact since taking over this time last year.

"I'd missed two but once we got to the right point and our process was correct, I just did my job for the team," said man of the match Harris in the post-match press conference.

"It just shows the determination of our side. We never say die and never want to let the guy to the side of me (Applegarth) down. We're so together and determined.

"That was probably one of our worst performances of the year but that determination dragged us through.

"Mash is one of the best man managers I've ever worked with. We'd run through brick walls for him. That's pretty special and something you don't get very often."

Harris' one-pointer was the difference after a tryless 85 minutes dominated by defence.

York's Liam Harris lifts the 1895 Cup after victory over Featherstone. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers took an early lead through Ben Reynolds' penalty goal but two similar efforts from Harris, including one as the hooter sounded, sent York into half-time with a slender lead.

Featherstone full-back Caleb Aekins had a try disallowed early in the second half due to an obstruction by King Vuniyayawa on Paul McShane before Reynolds levelled the scores through another penalty.

Neither side could produce a winner in the final quarter, setting the stage for Harris to step up in extra time and seal a hard-fought victory.

"That sums up this group," said Applegarth. "It was by no means our prettiest performance but we found a way to get the job done.

Mark Applegarth, centre, lines up with his team before the game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We talked all week about keeping our cool and that tight-knit community that we've got. Ultimately, the players learned a lot about themselves today.

"Every single player had to dig deep and find a way when things weren't going our way to get the win.

"You've got to give credit to Featherstone as well. They definitely showed up and gave it to us. That's what a cup final should be about.

"You've got to ask yourselves if you've got it in you and ultimately these two (Harris and McShane) answered that question today. I couldn't be more proud of our group."

York celebrate Liam Harris' winning drop goal. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Featherstone had the better chances and were left regretting a brain explosion late in normal time when they managed to get within drop-goal range, only to move the ball wide and into touch.

Rovers boss Paul Cooke was critical of his team's game management after a painful first Wembley experience.

"I'm disappointed but as I said to the players after the game, we need to be striving to be involved in these games," he stated. "We also need to be striving to get more of the bigger moments right instead of almost right or not right at all.

"There are some really harsh lessons in there for us, particularly at the end of the game. Somebody is going to get a hard time for it because we had ample chance there.

"We made enough of a fist of the second half with some clean breaks but didn't capitalise on those big moments.

"Sometimes in rugby league you get what you deserve. We didn't win enough of the big moments for me."

The Yorkshire rivals produced a hard-fought contest. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Cooke's team found form in the Championship leading into the Wembley final, leaving Featherstone within striking distance of the top six.

Rovers will throw everything into their play-off push after falling short at the national stadium.

"Coming down to Wembley isn't about taking part," added Cooke. "It's about winning the game.

"Finishing second isn't good enough for us. As I've said to the players, we're going to be involved in some big games at the end of the season. We're going to make sure we are because we're going to continue to work as hard as we have to get where we are today.

"When those big games and big moments come along again, we've got to be better and win games like this.

"Whilst it's disappointing right now, I'm sure we'll get over it. It's not like losing a Grand Final and having three or four months to mull it over.

"We've got another game next week and some big games coming up that puts us in a position to get in the top six and stay there so we're involved in big games at the end of the season."

Featherstone Rovers: Aekins, Olpherts, Hardcastle, Gale, Wynne, Hampshire, Reynolds, Springer, Jubb, Beckett, Day, Webb, Addy. Substitutes: Jones, Vuniyayawa, Williams, Arnold.

York Knights: Mata'afa, Brown, Buchanan, Field, Galeano, Hingano, Harris, Martin, McShane, Tai, Dee, Bailey, Thompson. Substitutes: Santi, Gannon, Cook, Hudson.