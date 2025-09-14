York Knights lift League Leaders' Shield as Championship play-off line-up confirmed

York Knights celebrated winning the Championship League Leaders’ Shield after a 52-12 win over Batley Bulldogs.

Mark Applegarth’s side were 32-6 ahead at half-time with Ben Jones-Bishop banking a hat-trick of tries at the LNER Community Stadium.

Jack Martin, Jesse Dee, Ukuma Ta'ai, Toa Mataafa, Ata Hingano, Joe Brown and Bailey Antrobus also crossed for York as they added to their 1895 Cup success, with Liam Harris kicking six conversions.

A brace of tries from Dane Manning offered some resistance from Batley.

In the play-offs, Bradford Bulls will host Featherstone Rovers at Odsal for back-to-back meetings.

On Sunday, it was the Bulls who came out on top, winning 22-8.

The hosts trailed 8-2, before late tries from Tom Holmes, Joe Keyes and Kieran Gill secured victory.

Halifax Panthers – who won 24-16 at Doncaster – will face Oldham on Friday night in the play-offs.

Ukuma Ta'ai and Liam Harris lift the League Leaders' Shield aloft. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

It was Doncaster who led 16-0 at half-time, after tries from Edene Gebbie, Watson Boas and Sam Smeaton, two converted by Connor Robinson.

But the visitors turned the game around in the second half, with tries from Ben Tibbs, Maxime Jobe, Louis Jouffret and Charlie Graham.

Sheffield Eagles finished a poor season on a high with a 26-12 win over Barrow Raiders.

Tries came from Ryan Millar (2), Billy Walkley, Kris Welham – on his farewell appearance – and Connor Bower.