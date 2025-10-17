York Knights make Super League breakthrough in landmark moment

York Knights have been granted a Super League place for the first time, marking a landmark moment for the ambitious North Yorkshire club.

The Knights earned promotion via a panel recommendation after proving they are ready to join the elite, alongside Toulouse Olympique, in an expanded 14-team competition.

Under Mark Applegarth in 2025, York won the 1895 Cup and topped the Championship to claim the League Leaders’ Shield, falling agonisingly short of a treble in the Grand Final earlier this month.

The Knights, who were in the third tier as recently as 2018, have matched their on-field progress with years of growth off the pitch at their impressive LNER Community Stadium home.

The modern 8,500-seater stadium is now set to host Super League rugby in 2026 following a momentous breakthrough.

Lord Caine, the RFL non-executive board member who chaired the panel, said: "After a thorough and robust process, we were pleased to be able to decide that Toulouse Olympique and York Knights will be worthy and deserving additions to the Betfred Super League next season.

"They were 13th and 14th on the club gradings, with a significant lead on any of the other applicants from the Betfred Championship. As was set out on August 19, it was always the panel’s intention to use those gradings as one of the criteria in our deliberations, along with enhanced financial scrutiny and an assessment of competitiveness.

"The panel’s deliberations were conducted on the basis of fairness, impartiality, independence and confidentiality. The panel was unanimous in its final decision to choose Toulouse Olympique and York Knights.

York have earned a ticket to the big time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We thank and congratulate all the clubs who engaged in the process for the quality of their applications – and we look forward to seeing elite rugby league played in the historic cities of Toulouse and York in 2026."

The Knights become Super League’s 25th club, taking the competition into a new region in an exciting development for the sport.

York last played in the top flight in 1986, folding in 2002 before being reborn as a new club in 2003.

Their recent rise has been led by Australian businessman Clint Goodchild, who took over in 2022 and built on the foundations laid by Jon Flatman.

Toulouse celebrate their Grand Final success at York. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Goodchild had planned to move to a full-time set-up regardless of Friday's outcome but can now prepare for Super League with confidence.

The Knights have already signed a host of players with top-level experience, spearheaded by former Australia prop Paul Vaughan.

York and Toulouse are among three newcomers after Bradford Bulls earned promotion through IMG’s grading system, replacing Salford Red Devils.

Toulouse, who finished bottom of Super League in 2022, have earned a second crack on the back of their Championship Grand Final success.