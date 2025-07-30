York Knights primed to thrive in Super League, declares Mark Applegarth
York's hopes of a crack at the big time were handed a boost this week following the decision to expand the competition to 14 teams.
The Knights now have two potential paths to promotion – either through the grading system or via a panel recommendation – and Applegarth sees a Super League club in waiting.
"Clint (Goodchild, chairman) is doing an absolutely outstanding job in making sure York are Super League ready," said Applegarth, who has steered the club to the top of the Championship.
"I think with signings such as Paul Vaughan, the wider public can see that.
"If we're lucky enough to get that opportunity, we'll be ready – there's no two ways about that.
"Everything is here in York to have a thriving Super League team. It's just a case of the RFL seeing that."
The decision to add two additional teams to Super League has received a mixed response – and Applegarth has called for urgency in ironing out the finer details.
"I understand the arguments for and against," he added. "Getting rid of the loop fixtures long term is definitely needed.
"I think it will be good long term but everyone just needs clarity on which teams it is so they have the time to get their infrastructure and squads in place. Then they need to decide what the leagues look like underneath Super League.
"It's good that there's been an announcement but I don't really stress myself with it. I'll leave that to the powers that be and the people above me."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.