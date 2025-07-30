York Knights primed to thrive in Super League, declares Mark Applegarth

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York's hopes of a crack at the big time were handed a boost this week following the decision to expand the competition to 14 teams.

The Knights now have two potential paths to promotion – either through the grading system or via a panel recommendation – and Applegarth sees a Super League club in waiting.

"Clint (Goodchild, chairman) is doing an absolutely outstanding job in making sure York are Super League ready," said Applegarth, who has steered the club to the top of the Championship.

"I think with signings such as Paul Vaughan, the wider public can see that.

"If we're lucky enough to get that opportunity, we'll be ready – there's no two ways about that.

"Everything is here in York to have a thriving Super League team. It's just a case of the RFL seeing that."

The decision to add two additional teams to Super League has received a mixed response – and Applegarth has called for urgency in ironing out the finer details.

York are riding high in the Championship under Mark Applegarth. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I understand the arguments for and against," he added. "Getting rid of the loop fixtures long term is definitely needed.

"I think it will be good long term but everyone just needs clarity on which teams it is so they have the time to get their infrastructure and squads in place. Then they need to decide what the leagues look like underneath Super League.