York Knights sign Justin Sangaré to continue Super League preparations
The former Leeds Rhinos prop will link up with Paul Vaughan, Josh Griffin and Sam Wood at the LNER Community Stadium as the Knights continue to assemble a squad capable of competing at the top level.
York will discover later this week whether their Super League bid has been successful.
The Knights have put forward a strong case for a place in a 14-team top flight after winning the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders' Shield.
York boss Mark Applegarth, whose side fell just short of the treble in the Grand Final, views the signing of Sangaré as a coup for the Super League hopefuls.
"I'm delighted to have him," said Applegarth.
"He offers a different sort of perspective for us in terms of a front-rower. He's got a lot of impact and a lovely offload game. He'll create some dents in any defence.
"I'm looking forward to working with him."
Sangaré joins York after scoring four tries in 24 games for the embattled Salford Red Devils in 2025.
The 27-year-old made 42 appearances during two seasons at Leeds and has also represented Toulouse Olympique in Super League.
"I'm excited and honoured to play for York," said the France international.
"I am ready to battle for the club and be a part of the history of the York Knights."