York Knights star Richie Myler desperate to mark milestone match with 1895 Cup win

The former England half-back is poised to make his 400th career appearance in Sunday's tie against Oldham at the LNER Community Stadium.

Myler – an off-season arrival from Leeds Rhinos – is determined to mark the occasion with a win that would leave York 80 minutes from Wembley.

"I didn’t realise I was that close to it until a couple of weeks ago," he said.

"There are not many people who go over a certain figure of games. It’s quite an achievement to do that.

"I’ve played for some very big teams in some very big matches which I’m very proud of. But just as long as we get the win.”

Oldham are highly fancied to win League 1 following an eye-catching recruitment drive that featured the signings of Elijah Taylor and Joe Wardle.

"Oldham are a Championship side with the way they’ve recruited," added Myler.

Richie Myler reaches a major milestone this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I worked with (head coach) Sean Long when I was at Leeds and he’s a very good coach. They’re going to come here feeling very confident and wanting to win.

"We’re not looking past this week. We are a couple of games from Wembley and it would be very nice to go back there and play but we’ve got a massive game against Oldham this week.

"We have to focus on ourselves. It will be a tough game for us on Sunday and we are prepping for a really tough game."