York Knights' Super League plans gather pace with Josh Griffin signing

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old will link back up with Mark Applegarth, the coach who took him to Wakefield in 2023.

Griffin, whose former clubs include Castleford Tigers and Hull FC, has enjoyed a strong stint at Belle Vue, scoring 26 tries in 49 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced forward will join Paul Vaughan at the LNER Community Stadium as part of York's ambitious plans for a full-time club in Super League from next year.

"I'm really happy," said head coach Applegarth. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and is an absolutely great professional.

"He's obviously at the back end of his career and wanting to move forward with a fledgling S&C (strength and conditioning) career as well, so hopefully we'll give him some opportunities there.

"But if we just focus on the rugby league, we're getting pound for pound an excellent Super League-quality player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to linking up with Josh again. I'm sure he'll raise the standards of the playing group."

Josh Griffin has signed up for York's ambitious project. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Knights are bidding for a top-flight place following the decision to expand to 14 teams in 2026.

Griffin is hoping to be part of York's first Super League side.

"I'm very excited about joining the Knights," he said.

"It's a club that I hold in high regard with an ambitious owner, great facilities, loyal fans and in a great city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an exciting time to be joining the club as they’re currently top of the Championship table, winners of the 1895 cup and one of the frontrunners to be promoted to Super League.

"I’m looking forward to being reunited with Mash (Applegarth) as I have previously worked with him and have known him a long time, even playing together many years ago.