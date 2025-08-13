York Knights' Super League plans gather pace with Josh Griffin signing
The 35-year-old will link back up with Mark Applegarth, the coach who took him to Wakefield in 2023.
Griffin, whose former clubs include Castleford Tigers and Hull FC, has enjoyed a strong stint at Belle Vue, scoring 26 tries in 49 games.
The experienced forward will join Paul Vaughan at the LNER Community Stadium as part of York's ambitious plans for a full-time club in Super League from next year.
"I'm really happy," said head coach Applegarth. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and is an absolutely great professional.
"He's obviously at the back end of his career and wanting to move forward with a fledgling S&C (strength and conditioning) career as well, so hopefully we'll give him some opportunities there.
"But if we just focus on the rugby league, we're getting pound for pound an excellent Super League-quality player.
"I'm looking forward to linking up with Josh again. I'm sure he'll raise the standards of the playing group."
The Knights are bidding for a top-flight place following the decision to expand to 14 teams in 2026.
Griffin is hoping to be part of York's first Super League side.
"I'm very excited about joining the Knights," he said.
"It's a club that I hold in high regard with an ambitious owner, great facilities, loyal fans and in a great city.
"It's an exciting time to be joining the club as they’re currently top of the Championship table, winners of the 1895 cup and one of the frontrunners to be promoted to Super League.
"I’m looking forward to being reunited with Mash (Applegarth) as I have previously worked with him and have known him a long time, even playing together many years ago.
"I'm hoping to add to the current squad both on and off the field with my experience and knowledge and really playing my part on this next chapter in both my career and the Knights' journey."