MARK APPLEGARTH has made it clear that York Knights are not satisfied with their achievements so far in 2025, stressing that the real business starts this weekend.

The Knights are fresh from a well-earned week off after adding the League Leaders' Shield to the 1895 Cup they won at Wembley in June.

But it did not take long to switch their focus to the play-offs and a semi-final showdown with Halifax Panthers in their bid to complete the Championship treble.

"I'm really glad the lads got the League Leaders' Shield as a reward for how hard they've worked all year," said Applegarth.

"It was a weird occasion. Everyone was glad that was done but you also know your job is not done.

"There were no over-the-top celebrations. I don't think anyone would be happy just winning the league. There's more to come.

"We want to crack on with the proper stuff, which starts on Saturday night."

The Knights are the team to beat in the play-offs after reeling off a remarkable 19-match winning run.

York are not ready to settle for two trophies. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

However, Applegarth is wary of a Halifax side that made it six wins in a row with a hugely impressive 40-4 rout of Oldham in last week's eliminator.

"They've come into some good form and did a real thorough number on Oldham," he added.

"It's a brand-new competition now. The league has come and gone. It's down to four teams and it's whoever can nail the 80 minutes on the day.

"We've got a lot of respect for Halifax. Kyle (Eastmond) has done a cracking job with them this year.

Halifax have exceeded expectations this year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We know we need to be at our best if we're going to get anything out of it."

Halifax defied the odds to finish fifth after entering the year with a squad of just 20 players, bookending the campaign with long winning runs.

While recognising the challenge facing his team, Eastmond has backed the Panthers to make life uncomfortable for York.

"They're a really, really good team who we genuinely respect," said Eastmond, whose side won at the LNER Community Stadium in March.

"We've played them a good few times this year so we know them well and vice versa.

"It's a really tough game but one we're massively looking forward to. You don't get here by fluke – the players have put a lot of work in.