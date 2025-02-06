Willie Peters insists Hull KR have done everything they can to avoid being caught cold by York Knights in their first hit-out of the year after deciding against a first-team friendly.

The Rovers boss named an inexperienced team for the Super League club's only trial game against the same opposition in Amsterdam but will send out his strongest side at the LNER Community Stadium on Friday night.

While Peters has confidence in the work put in during pre-season, he recognises that the Robins will be judged on the result of the Challenge Cup third-round tie.

"The players are ready to play," said the Australian, who led KR to the 2023 cup final.

"We don't have time to feel our way into it; they've got to go out, perform and win.

"We'll find out whether it was the right decision not to have a friendly after the game, but we have a hard pre-season and like to think we get a lot out of our training sessions, which are very similar to a game.

"Players can go through the motions in friendlies. They tiptoe around the game but this week we're playing for keeps and have to go all out.

"I'm very comfortable where we're at. At 10 o'clock on Friday night we'll know more."

Willie Peters is getting Hull KR ready for their first game of 2025. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

KR's second string were well beaten by an experienced York outfit in last month's trial game to give Peters' men a flavour of what to expect in the Championship side's backyard this week.

The Knights are a team transformed under Mark Applegarth but Peters is backing his side to make Friday night about them.

"York are a good Championship team, a well-drilled team," said Peters.

"They're well coached – Mash is doing a really good job with them.

Hull KR and York walk out at the NRCA Stadium. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"No doubt it's going to be a tough game against one of the better Championship teams.

"We're not taking them lightly but, as I say every week, it's about what we're going to bring.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how we start the season again because it's a new season."

The Knights are already guaranteed to break their previous record attendance of 4,281 for the visit of the 2024 Super League Grand Finalists.

York were big winners against Keighley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Applegarth is hoping to channel the excitement into a positive performance in front of the Sportsman cameras.

"It's a challenge we're looking forward to as a group," said Applegarth, who can call on former Hull KR full-back Will Dagger after a short concussion-related absence.

"We've got high standards but we're no idiots at the same time – we know we're massive underdogs.

"It's something we're relishing and are going to give it everything we've got."

York booked their place in round three last weekend thanks to a crushing 72-12 win over Keighley Cougars.

"It was a very clinical and professional display," added Applegarth.

"We always speak about keeping the foot on the throat and being ruthless – and we certainly did that on Sunday.

