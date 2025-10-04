Until recently, a Championship Grand Final win was a guaranteed ticket to Super League.

There was no uncertainty once the final hooter sounded, only the relief and elation of a goal finally achieved.

Since the introduction of IMG's grading system last year, promotion is no longer decided on the pitch but in the back offices.

Mark Applegarth's York Knights host Toulouse Olympique in this Sunday's Grand Final but must wait until October 16 to discover whether they have done enough to earn one of the additional places in a 14-team Super League.

"It's a surreal scenario, isn't it?" said Applegarth, whose side have already won the 1895 Cup and League Leaders' Shield.

"But for me, everything is settled on Sunday. It'd be nice to have the other stuff sorted but that's out of our hands and is something we can't control.

"Ultimately, we've got high expectations of ourselves and if we take care of what we expect, the rest takes care of itself.

"I think everything is there for York to make that step up. I'd be very excited if that does happen – but it's up to the powers that be to decide."

Mark Applegarth has been the driving force behind York's rapid rise. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

York and Toulouse are direct rivals for promotion, although there is a scenario where both sides receive the green light to join Super League.

Sunday's play-off decider could yet be the difference between earning a place directly through the grading system or having to sweat on the verdict of the panel tasked with deciding the additional two clubs.

As well as battling for the Championship trophy, the teams are playing for a quarter of a grading point – a half-point swing that may prove decisive.

"One thing I can't thank Clint (Goodchild, owner) enough for is that he's never once brought any of that stuff into our environment," said York boss Applegarth.

York have enjoyed a year to remember. (Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com)

"I'm sure there are headlines about it but I haven't given IMG points too much thought. All I'm bothered about is preparing these boys and making sure they feel supported.

"All that other stuff is for you boys to write about and for the operations team to worry about. We'll just focus on playing a game of rugby league."

York have a tried-and-tested formula after putting together a remarkable 20-match winning run on their way to double success.

A home Grand Final offers one last chance for the club to showcase their Super League potential.

The Knights have home advantage for the Grand Final. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I think we've shown that all year," added Applegarth.

"We've got a hell of a lot of players who will make the step up to Super League. I can tell you that without a shadow of a doubt.

"I'm just glad Liam (Harris, captain) and the rest of the lads get to showcase their talent on a big stage on Sunday."

The LNER Community Stadium showpiece is York's reward for being the Championship's dominant team in 2025.

Applegarth has stressed that it is up to his side to turn a special occasion into a party.

"It's a real proud moment for the club," he said.

"We're obviously happy that we're in the final but at the same time, we know there's 80 minutes of tough work to come to achieve our goal.

"As coaches and players, all we're focusing on is the 80 minutes and getting on the right end of the result.