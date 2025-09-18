York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach receives punishment for X-rated referee outburst

By James O'Brien
Published 18th Sep 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 09:12 BST
York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach has been hit with a four-game ban for her X-rated referee outburst to signal the end of her season.

Peach was sent off in York's recent Women's Super League defeat to St Helens after asking referee Oliver Salmon which of the players he was "sha**ing".

The England international faced a tribunal on Wednesday and was found guilty of a grade E charge of other contrary behaviour.

Although she has already served one match of her suspension, Peach – who missed the entire 2024 season ahead of the birth of her first child – must once again watch York's title bid from the sidelines.

Sinead Peach's season is over. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Sinead Peach's season is over. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The defending champions are preparing to face St Helens in Sunday's semi-final in a repeat of last year's Grand Final at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"Sinead Peach of York Valkyrie has been suspended for four matches after being found guilty of a grade E charge of other contrary behaviour by the RFL's independent operational rules tribunal," read a statement from the governing body.

"The tribunal began on September 9 but was adjourned to allow further evidence to be presented following Peach’s dismissal in a Betfred Women’s Super League fixture against St Helens on August 30.

"The parties had already agreed that Peach would serve the first match of any suspension in York’s BWSL fixture against Leeds Rhinos last Sunday, so she has three matches remaining to serve – with 24 points added to her disciplinary record."

