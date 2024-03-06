York Valkyrie make double signing ahead of Women's Super League title defence

Former Castleford Tigers half-back Eastwood is reunited with York boss Lindsay Anfield following a spell at Warrington Wolves, while Komaitai caught the eye playing for the British Army in the Super League South.

The pair have linked up with fellow new signing Eboni Partington ahead of next month's big kick-off.

"I’ve coached Lucy before at Castleford and England Students and she is a really skilful player who has a real in-depth understanding of the game," said Anfield, whose side face St Helens in round one on April 21.

"She seems to be loving the environment here and I’m sure she’ll continue to develop as a player as the year goes on.

"Another addition in the halves provides more competition, with Lucy competing alongside Liv Gale and Sade Rihari. To bring Lucy in as an experienced half-back is fantastic."

On Komaitai, Anfield added: "I came across Koms when I went to watch an Army game last year and she was highly recommended by (York centre) Carrie Roberts.

"She’s really a direct, hard-running, athletic and strong player and she doesn’t take a backwards step.

Lucy Eastwood, pictured, has linked back up with Lindsay Anfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Koms is also a dedicated athlete who has fitted in really well to our hard-working squad and culture. She’s a really coachable player and someone that will add another dimension to our squad this year."

Eastwood appeared in both major finals and won the League Leaders' Shield during her time with Castleford.

The playmaker is already feeling the benefits of being in an elite environment at York.

"I’m really excited to have joined the reigning champions who are looking to achieve the same again this year and become an even better team," said Eastwood.

Manuqalo Komaitai has earned a Super League chance with York Valkyrie. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Even in the short time I've been here so far, I feel like I’m a better player already, never mind when we get towards the back end of the season.

"I’m really excited to get back on the field and to be able to play at such a high standard."

Komaitai reached last year's play-off semi-finals with the British Army and has represented London Irish and Pacific Islanders in rugby union.

The Fiji-born centre is itching to pull on a Valkyrie shirt after earning her big break at the top level.

"It feels unbelievable to be joining York, the team that won the Super League last year," said Komaitai.

"They're the best team and it's an honour to join the best team, for sure.

"I'm really enjoying myself here so far. Everyone has been so welcoming and I've blended in really well with the girls and the coaches.