York Valkyrie release statement following Sinead Peach's X-rated outburst towards referee

York Valkyrie chairman Clint Goodchild has thrown his support behind Sinead Peach following her red card for questioning the integrity of a match official.

Referee Oliver Salmon gave the Valkyrie captain her marching orders in the closing stages of Saturday's frustrating defeat at St Helens after she asked him which of the players he was "sha**ing".

A video clip of the incident has gone viral as Peach, who won Super League's Woman of Steel award in 2023, awaits her punishment from the Rugby Football League.

Goodchild is hopeful that Peach's previous record will be taken into consideration.

"On behalf of York RLFC, I wish to address the matter concerning Sinead Peach," he said in a statement released by the club.

"Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation. We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs.

"As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead's longstanding positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.