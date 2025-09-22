Yorkshire back in mix as play-offs and individual honours highlight resurgence - James O'Brien comment

At the halfway mark of the 2023 season, there was an all-Yorkshire bottom six in Super League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR finished strongly to claim fourth spot but they flew the White Rose flag alone in the previous two play-off campaigns, highlighting the county's struggles in recent times.

After years of underachievement, Yorkshire's faltering clubs are now finally showing signs of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins continue to go from strength to strength, Leeds Rhinos have found a winning formula under Brad Arthur and Wakefield Trinity – the competition’s whipping boys back in 2023 – are now a team to be feared.

For the first time in eight years, Yorkshire boasts three play-off representatives and a genuine chance of wrestling the trophy from Wigan Warriors' grasp.

Hull KR's reward for finishing top is a week off while their rivals battle it out in the eliminators.

Leeds face a stern test against bogey side St Helens, while Wakefield can look forward to a trip to Leigh Leopards after pipping Hull FC to sixth spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Grand Final rematch between Rovers and Wigan remains a safe bet but the play-offs are a different beast and nothing can be taken for granted.

Leeds and Hull KR could meet again in the play-offs. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Robins were the best team during the regular season and have a second trophy of the year to show for their efforts.

Yet their hard-fought win over Warrington Wolves to clinch the League Leaders' Shield only underlined how physically and mentally taxing the campaign has been.

The 16-day break before their home semi-final offers a timely chance to recharge, refocus and regain the intensity required to win knockout rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no such luxury for Leeds and Wakefield, two teams already in do-or-die territory.

Wakefield have a lot to look forward to in the coming days and beyond. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos will host a play-off fixture for the first time since 2017 on Saturday but their task could hardly be tougher based on recent history.

Saints have won 20 of the past 22 meetings, last tasting defeat at Headingley eight years ago.

It is a remarkable record that could weigh heavily on Leeds this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield, meanwhile, return to Leigh Sports Village for the first time since their 40-14 victory there in March.

John Cartwright's team have got the Hull faithful back onside this year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Leigh enter the play-offs protecting a five-match winning run but the pressure of being favourites makes Trinity a dangerous prospect.

While the post-season promises high drama, Yorkshire's impact on Super League this year has already been cemented.

Nine representatives from the county's clubs feature in the 2025 Dream Team, highlighting the region's resurgence and the spread of quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' Jake Connor and Hull KR's Mikey Lewis headline the all-star side, one that also features standout performers from Hull and Wakefield.

Peta Hiku, Jez Litten and Dean Hadley complete a quartet of Rovers players, with James McDonnell another Dream Team debutant alongside Rhinos team-mate Connor.

Hull pair Lewis Martin – the top scorer in Super League during the regular campaign with 25 tries – and Herman Ese'ese were rewarded, along with Trinity prop Mike McMeeken.

Huddersfield and Castleford have some catching up to do. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Wakefield captain would be the first to say that a team effort drove Daryl Powell's side to their first play-off appearance since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity's top-six finish came at the expense of Hull, a side that have shown real signs of a revival under John Cartwright.

That the Black and Whites – a team with a soft underbelly in previous years – took the battle for the final play-off spot down to the wire speaks volumes about the speed of their turnaround.

Hull, buoyed by the try-scoring exploits of Martin and the all-round impact of Ese'ese, rediscovered their edge and hinted at a brighter future.

Yet 2025 will also be remembered as a year of what might have been, with injuries to Ese'ese, John Asiata and Will Pryce striking at crucial moments and ultimately costing Hull a shot at the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across Yorkshire, Huddersfield Giants' season was defined by injuries.

The Giants lost key men during pre-season and never truly recovered despite flashes of quality and promising performances from their younger players.

If anything summed up Huddersfield's campaign, it was the sight of their bus failing to start following the 30-16 defeat at Leigh in the final round.

For the Giants and West Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers, there were no real surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams were tipped to struggle and duly finished 10th and 11th respectively.

In Castleford's case, the squad was never good enough to compete consistently regardless of any misfortune during the campaign, which ended with a spirited 26-24 defeat at St Helens.

There is hope, though, in the shape of director of rugby Chris Chester, whose appointment could turn out to be the club's best bit of business for a long time, and incoming head coach Ryan Carr.

The challenge for the Tigers and Huddersfield is to improve their foundations, strengthen their squads and avoid being left behind as the county's other clubs continue to push forward.

For Yorkshire's frontrunners, the season isn’t over yet.