Yorkshire's Super League Team of the Week - Huddersfield Giants rise tall

Full-back: Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield Giants)

Opponent Jack Broadbent ran well, clocking up 135m from his 15 carries in a 14-13 defeat for Leeds Rhinos.

However, the Huddersfield Giants full-back came up with the telling moments, not least his last-second match-winning drop goal when everyone else was losing their cool but also a classy break to create Aidan Sezer’s second try.

Huddersfield Giants' Lee Gaskell celebrates his match-winning drop goal. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

Winger: Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Returning to where he suffered his pre-season knee injury, the prolific winger showed there are now no ill-effects from that as he made 182m against Huddersfield, scored a try and made two tackle busts.

Centre: Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

As reliable as ever, the Hull centre continued his excellent start to the season as his side pushed Wigan close in a 16-14 loss, carrying for 142m as he continually helped his forwards out.

Castleford Tigers' Liam Watts scores against Salford Red Devils (PAUL CURRIE/SWPIX)

Centre: Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR)

All the pre-match talk was about GI but - in the first half at least - it was Shaun Kenny-Dowall who had all the IQ as Hull KR’s left edge continually tormented Warrington.

The veteran Kiwi finished with a try, brilliantly supplied two more for Ryan Hall, bust four tackles and made another three offloads to remain as Super League’s king off-loader.

Winger: Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates his try against Warrington Wolves (ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX)

Any doubts that, at 33, the ex-Leeds Rhinos winger could recapture his previous Super League form after two injury-hit years in the NRL have quickly been erased. Scored two more tries at Warrington to take his tally to six - joint-top in the competition - and made a game-best 154m for good measure.

Stand-off: Jordan Abdull (Hull KR)

Was brilliant for Rovers as they built up a half-time lead at Warrington, teasing their opponents with his kicking and running game, helping create all of their tries and also going over for a cheeky effort of his own. Really thriving in 2021.

Scrum-half: Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield Giants' Josh Jones, left, and Luke Yates celebrate victory over Leeds Rhinos. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

The Australian scrum-half made some questionable decisions in the frantic final few minutes of Huddersfield’s 14-13 win, their first Super League success of the campaign.

But, before that, the 29-year-old had an obvious positive impact, scoring two tries, two goals, a drop goal and breaking five tackles to give Leeds no end of problems.

Prop: Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

Looked like he was getting back near to his best in the win against Salford, Watts really charged up to get Castleford going, especially after they had to cope without fellow prop Nathan Massey for most of the game due to a failed HIA. Finished his try well, made 131m from 167 carries and came up with 35 tackles.

Hooker: Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

It can be taken for granted what the reigning Steve Prescott Man of Steel tends to produce on a weekly basis but really shouldn’t. Oozed class in attack in Castleford’s win over Salford despite making a significant 42 tackles. Has to start for England against the Combined Nations All Stars next month.

Prop: Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

Has really settled in well at Huddersfield since his move from Salford Red Devils, showing why coach Ian Watson was so keen to bring the industrious front-row with him. As solid as ever defensively with 52 tackles but also made 128m against Leeds and would not give the opposing pack a second off.

Second-row: Josh Jones (Huddersfield Giants)

Started the year at loose forward but arguably looking more of a threat back in his former position of second-row where he made 154m against Leeds from just 15 carries. Added another 40 tackles and was a key influence in steadying Watson’s side when it mattered most.

Second-row: Kane Linnett (Hull KR)

Another player who has enjoyed a fine start to the 2021 season, the Australian took his try tally to five from as many games after crossing at Warrington Wolves. Part of an excellent left edge with Abdull, Kenny-Dowall and Hall, he also weighed in with 17 carries for 110m and 29 tackles.

Loose forward: Joe Cator (Hull FC)

Easy to see why the young loose forward was called up by England Knights last week; he was as energetic, industrious and effective as ever as Hull went toe-to-toe with Wigan, once more leading the tackle count with a massive 61 but offering much, much more.