For virtually every Keighley Cougars fan, Sunday's derby victory over Bradford Bulls was a magical first.

Few, if any, Keighley supporters would have been in attendance the last time the club got the better of their neighbours in a competitive fixture way back in 1945.

Bradford have ambitions to return to Super League after the best part of a decade in the wilderness but they were humbled by Rhys Lovegrove's fired-up Cougars.

Keighley have aspirations of their own, which the club believe are threatened by IMG's proposal to scrap automatic promotion.

Led by former England half-back Luke Gale, the Cougars underlined their progress under owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia with a memorable 34-6 victory over a club that won four Super League titles at the start of the summer era.

Gale spent three years with the Bulls but had to wait until Sunday for his first taste of the derby.

"It was a great occasion," he told The Yorkshire Post. "It had the feel of a big game which was fantastic.

"Round one against Featherstone felt like that as well but we weren't great that night and were probably a bit undercooked.

Luke Gale helped Keighley Cougars to a memorable win over neighbours Bradford Bulls. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The result might be a bit surprising to a lot of people but honestly we haven't felt too far away the last few weeks. The scoreline on a few occasions hasn't shown how close we've been, especially Halifax last week.

"Everything just clicked. Everyone knew their roles and the system we're trying to play. It was a great all-round performance from everyone.

"It was a performance that I absolutely loved playing in because you could see how much it meant to the fans who have been waiting for that one for a long time. I daresay a lot of fans went home happy."

Meetings between the clubs have been sporadic, 2018 aside when they spent a season together in League 1.

Fans packed into Cougar Park on Sunday. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Keighley joined their rivals in the Championship after romping to the third-tier title with a perfect record last year, an achievement that has generated a feel-good factor around the town.

For the visit of Bradford, the Cougars recorded an attendance of 4,793, higher than the crowds at Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants for Super League fixtures on the same weekend.

"For the club to get nearly 5,000 spectators down was a massive effort," said Gale.

"Ryan and Kaue who have taken over have done a fantastic job. They should be proud of that. It was a great day and luckily our performance did it justice.

Luke Gale kicks a conversion against Bradford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's the first year I've been involved in the Championship and I've been really surprised by how good the attendances are.

"We've got a great product in Super League and the stronger the Championship can be, the better.

"It's massive for a town like Keighley to have a local derby like this."

The 34-year-old is no stranger to big games, playing in the Super League Grand Final and World Cup final in the same year he won the Man of Steel in 2017.

Gale, who got his hands on the Challenge Cup with Leeds Rhinos in 2020, was in his element against his old club.

"It gave me a massive buzz," said Gale, who scored a try and laid on two more. "That's a reason why I had one of my better days.

The Cougars celebrate the win with the fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Even though you are in the Championship, you have to get up for those games every week – but it was a lot easier getting up for the local derby.

"It still gives you a great feeling. I don't think that competitive nature would ever go away, whether it's playing or coaching."

One of the most high-profile signings for the 2023 Championship season and a player never afraid to get involved in a verbal exchange, Gale was always likely to have a target on his back.

But the decorated playmaker is relishing the experience on and off the field as he targets a play-off charge with the Cougars.

"If you're a character or a half-back, you're kind of the villain anyway," said Gale. "I kind of enjoy it, and I had it in Super League as well.

"The fans have been great. It's got an old school rugby league feel.

"Most of the clubs are in the heartland of rugby league. Even in the bars after, they're very respectful.

"My family come to the games and it's probably more relaxed than Super League. It's been brilliant. I've really enjoyed it.

"The performance on Sunday makes it all the more worthwhile. It's been coming. Top six was the aim at the start of the year and is still the aim.

