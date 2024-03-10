Naiqama notched up his 250th career appearance in Huddersfield Giants' 50-8 demolition of Castleford Tigers, rounding off a special evening with a try in the dying seconds thanks to a gift from Tui Lolohea.

The 35-year-old's journey has taken him from Newcastle Knights to Huddersfield via Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, St Helens and Sydney Roosters.

A three-time Super League Grand Final winner during his time at Saints, Naiqama enjoyed another night to cherish in humble surroundings befitting a man with no airs or graces.

"It's a great milestone," Naiqama told The Yorkshire Post. "I didn't know myself until the coach mentioned it in the team meeting on Thursday.

"It's good to be honoured and to celebrate these moments. I'm a bit awkward in these situations but it was a nice gesture from the coach and all the players.

"When they did mention it, it causes you to reflect on your whole journey. When I was a kid, all I focused on was playing one game so to play 250 games is honestly a big blessing.

"There are a lot of people to thank for playing a part in my journey. You really do celebrate these moments, especially once you finish up your career."

Adam Clune and Kevin Naiqama celebrate after victory against Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Naiqama has spent the rest of his weekend catching up with family members to celebrate his achievement virtually.

But for the new Sky Sports deal that allows every game to be broadcast live, Naiqama's loved ones may have missed his milestone moment altogether.

"All my family is back in Australia but they were watching from home," said the centre.

"A lot of messages have come through. The support and love everyone has sent through has definitely been overwhelming.

Kevin Naiqama is tackled by Castleford's George Lawler and Liam Horne. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was great to mark this milestone with a win. That was the big team focus.

"We weren't expecting that score; we were expecting a tough encounter. Everyone knows what you're in for when you come to Cas so to get 50 points is a big achievement for the team. A lot of the things we worked on in pre-season came together.

"Confidence is a big thing and we'll take a lot of confidence out of this win – but we've still got to put in the hard work to prepare for Hull KR (at home on Saturday)."

Huddersfield ran in nine tries at Wheldon Road to increase Castleford's early-season woes.

Adam Clune is congratulated by Kevin Naiqama on his try against Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Giants took a 24-4 lead into half-time and withstood a brief rally by the hosts to break their spirit and cut loose late on with five tries in the final 17 minutes.

Adam Swift, Sam Halsall and Leroy Cudjoe all celebrated doubles before an unselfish act from Lolohea allowed Naiqama to mark the occasion with a try.

After breaking from his own half and outpacing the Castleford chasers, Lolohea slowed down just before the tryline and floated out a pass to Naiqama who was jogging through in support.

"I was backing up Tui and he was kind enough to hand me that try on a silver platter," said Naiqama.

"I was calling for it when he initially made the break because I thought he was going to get tackled but when he got through, I just let him go. Then he threw the ball to me.

"My coach said he had a bit of a heart attack because he didn't know who he was throwing the ball to!"

Huddersfield celebrate Sam Halsall's second try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The uncomfortable moment quickly passed for Giants boss Ian Watson whose side had earned the right to take a risk for a cherished team-mate.

Naiqama briefly retired after helping St Helens to a third straight title in 2021 before being drawn back in by his love for the game.

The veteran joined Huddersfield after a season with the Roosters and was a bright spot in a challenging year for Watson's men in 2023.

Naiqama is a valued member of the Giants squad, something Watson wanted to emphasise in the build-up to his landmark outing.

Watson called for a performance worthy of the man and got his wish, including the crowning moment just before the full-time hooter.

"It's what you want from your team," said Watson.

"When Tui threw the ball, though, I didn't know where it was going! Obviously it fell to Kev and you're happy for him to get across the line on a day when he's marking his 250th career appearance.

"We asked for a big performance as a group to represent Kev and to play in the manner in which he has represented himself throughout his career.