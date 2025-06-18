Zac Woolford extends Huddersfield Giants stay as fellow overseas player departs

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woolford, who originally joined on a one-year deal, is now contracted to the Giants until the end of 2027.

The hooker has stood out in a struggling side in his debut season despite being limited to 10 appearances due to injury.

"I'm really happy to get the deal done," said Woolford.

"I wanted to come over here and prove myself before I signed anything long-term.

"It's been a tough year but I feel like we're going in the right direction and it's the right time to sort the next two years out and get things moving forward."

Luke Robinson views the new two-year deal as an important piece of business.

"We're extremely excited about him committing to us," said the Giants boss. "He's going into his best years we feel.

Zac Woolford is staying at Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Zac was one that we wanted to get done early. We realised that there would be other Super League clubs or even NRL sides knocking on his door, so it's good that we've got it signed and sealed."

Murchie, meanwhile, has been released halfway through his three-year contract, seemingly paving the way for Matt Frawley to return to Huddersfield from Leeds Rhinos.