55,000 tickets sold in presale for Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 opening and final matches

Excitement for the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 continues to build as all tickets available during both the Mastercard priority sale and presale phase for the bronze and final match at Twickenham Stadium were sold within hours of being made available.

With just over 60,000 tickets available during the presale for both the opening and final matches, the huge demand reflects an event that has captured the imagination as the biggest-ever celebration of women’s rugby.

With sights set on achieving a record-breaking attendance for a women’s rugby match at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, 27 September, fans will have a further opportunity to apply for tickets as all matches, including a limited number for the final, will be available through an open application process in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans can continue to bring their unstoppable energy to attend the sporting event of the year and what promises to be the biggest celebration of women’s rugby (22 August – 27 September), with tickets still available in the current presale for the spectacular start of the tournament featuring hosts Red Roses at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday, 22 August.

Tickets for the opening match are available to purchase, subject to availability, on a first come, first served basis at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com until 10am on Tuesday, 8 October, 2024.

Accessibility is at the heart of the ticketing programme and everyone is welcome to join an era-defining moment for the sport, with prices starting from just £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said:“It has been fantastic to see the huge demand for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 opening match and finals, further demonstrating the unstoppable momentum of women’s sport and huge excitement for a tournament that will be the biggest ever celebration of women’s rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know fans have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure their tickets to what will be an unmissable tournament next year and with tickets still available for the opening match in Sunderland featuring the Red Roses, we urge everyone to secure their tickets early and be part of this era-defining moment for the sport.”

Applications for all matches across the whole tournament will open in November, with the full match schedule and kick-off times to be announced after the Draw takes place in October following the final qualifier, WXV.