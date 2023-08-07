Steve Borthwick’s squad will be heading to France for the tournament next month with ambitions of recreating the magic of 2003. However, they will face stern competition from a host of nations also with eyes fixed on the prize.

Their 33-man squad has been named, with some high-profile figures omitted and some inclusions that may surprise fans. There is no place for Henry Slade or Alex Dombrandt, while Billy Vunipola is the only specialist number eight to have been given the nod.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saracens hooker Theo Dan has made the cut despite only recently making his international debut and there are also spots for fellow prodigies Henry Arundell and Freddie Steward.

Saracens hooker Theo Dan has made the cut. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

The squad is comprised of 19 forwards and 14 backs, and here it is in full:

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse).