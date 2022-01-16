Jersey Reds 19 Doncaster Knights 35: Outstanding Knights back on top of Championship

Key role: Fly-half Sam Olver scored a try and kicked five conversions as Doncaster defeated Jersey. Picture: Tony Johnson

Their nearest rivals for a place in the elite of English rugby, Ealing Trailfinders, who went top briefly following their victory against Nottingham on Friday, have the same number of points, 46, as Doncaster, and have played two games fewer and won nine.

Therefore, the match between the two sides, at the end of February, at Ealing is truly significant and no-one should underestimate the ability of Doncaster to compete effectively, especially as they won the first encounter at Castle Park in November.

As Doncaster’s coach, Steve Boden, knows as he played and coached in Jersey, to achieve a victory at the Stade Santander International is hard enough, so to leave with a maximum five points is a special achievement.

Flying high: Doncaster Knights coach Steve Boden. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Tries by centre Mark Best, also formerly of Jersey, forward Thom Smith, replacement centre Connor Edwards and fly-half Sam Olver, plus 15 points from Olver’s kicking produced a remarkable win, but it was the collective response that delighted Boden. “I’m so pleased. This was a fantastic performance and result. The efforts put in by the boys were tremendous. I know we’ve gone back to the top of the table which is great, but I’m more concerned about keeping our run of good results going.”

Best scored the first try on 30 minutes, collecting a perfect bounce to dive between the posts, and as Doncaster’s pack increased the pressure, No 8 Smith barged over just before the interval from a driving maul after Jersey had been penalised.

Doncaster then led 15-0, but had to contend with a strong Reds’ recovery which cut the lead to 28-19 after they scored three tries in the second half.

Doncaster’s third try by Edwards, following powerful work by the forwards, had effectively claimed the spoils, and late in the second half, once again after their superior pack had gained a strong attacking position, Olver joined his forwards and claimed the fourth and with it the bonus point.

Doncaster are at home to Ampthill (Bedfordshire) on Saturday and against Bedford Blues a week later.

Jersey Reds: Simmons (Van Breda 30), Hutler, Olowofela, Holgate, Brown, Owen, Mitchell (Elliott 54), Flynn (Owen 57), Clarke, Longwell (Higgins 57), O’Connor, Cook, Argyle (Humfrey 47), Wynne (Grey 57), White.

Doncaster Knights: McBryde, Evans, Margetts (Edwards 70), Best, Holden, Olver, Dolly (Green 78), Davidson (Carlile 63), Roberts, Foster, Murphy (Peters 61), Drake (Oram 63), Hudson (Volpi 34), Graham, Smith.